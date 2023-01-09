Skip to main content
Bitcoin Lightning Podcasting App Fountain Releases Update Aimed At Improving New Users’ Experience
Amongst other updates designed to make new users’ experience easier, a new software update enables wallet funding directly through the application.

Fountain Podcasts, a Lightning-enabled podcast app designed to facilitate value for value transactions, has introduced their 0.6.0 update with many features oriented towards capturing new value for value users. 

In a blog post, Fountain highlighted the new ability to fund your Fountain account via a partnership with MoonPay. Through this partnership, users can now use a debit card or credit card to purchase satoshis which arrive in the app’s wallet shortly thereafter.

Fountain app buying btc funding wallet

The update also brings the arrival of the activity page, a feed which shows popular episodes and clips. The release describes how, “This is just the first of many new social discovery features we will be adding to Fountain that use money as a signal for value.” 

activity page fountain app

In addition to these larger updates, several UI changes were implemented, including a new content card design, the ability to reply to clips, clips and comments being displayed on the episode pages under Activity and more.

Through the Fountain app, podcasters can receive sats for the content they provide, while listeners can receive sats for likes on their comments or clips. Streaming your favorite podcaster sats on a minute-by-minute basis provides a direct link between the consumer and the content creator, and is a way to empower these creators using Lightning. 

By facilitating this value for value model, podcasters can avoid external sources of funding. In many industries, but especially in the Bitcoin industry, these external sources can introduce conflicts of interest which can potentially even prove harmful to consumers who trust their favorite podcasters. With software like Fountain, these consumers can directly support these podcasters and reduce the potential for such events.

