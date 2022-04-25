Skip to main content
Fort Worth, Texas Set To Vote On A Bitcoin Mining Bill Tomorrow
News

Fort Worth, Texas Set To Vote On A Bitcoin Mining Bill Tomorrow

Tomorrow, legislators of Fort Worth, Texas will vote on a bill for bitcoin mining while the City Council will receive three miners from the Texas Blockchain Council.

Tomorrow, legislators of Fort Worth, Texas will vote on a bill for bitcoin mining while the City Council will receive three miners from the Texas Blockchain Council.

  • Fort Worth will vote on a bill intended to strengthen the bitcoin mining industry of Texas tomorrow.
  • The Texas Blockchain Council is set to donate three bitcoin miners to the City Council.
  • The donation will signal the start of a 6-month trial period in which the City Council of Fort Worth will begin mining bitcoin.

Fort Worth, Texas is set to vote on a bill that encourages bitcoin mining technology and sees the City Council receive three bitcoin miners donated from the Texas Blockchain Council, per a report from MSN.

The bill seeks to position Fort Worth as “crypto-friendly" and "welcoming to the industry." The city also aims to lure in "businesses contributing to the development of this evolving technology,” according to the report.

The three bitcoin miners being donated are valued at $2,100 each and will be given to the City Council completely free for a six-month pilot period. The machines being donated were not specified in the report, but should the pilot program expire, the bitcoin miners are to be returned to the Texas Blockchain Council.

Earlier this year on February 8, the Texas Blockchain Council officially endorsed pro-bitcoin Governor Greg Abott of Texas for reelection.

Lee Bratcher, President of the Texas Blockchain Council said “Governor Abott understands that over regulation and increased taxation can cripple a growing economy. With his leadership, Texas can continue to be a destination for expanding companies, growing families, and 21st century innovation,” in the video release of the endorsement.

Bratcher continued to say “Governor Abott understands that the future of technology revolves around bitcoin and blockchain,” during the endorsement.

Governor Abbot has been a vocal supporter of the bitcoin industry. On June 4, 2021 Abbot signed a law creating a “master plan” for Texas to take advantage of the “booming” industry, as he stated in his video release.

Other legislators from Texas have also established clear lines of support for bitcoin such as Pete Sessions, a 12-term republican who stated “Bitcoin is aligned with American incentives and will strengthen the dollar.”

Senator Ted Cruz from Texas also announced a bitcoin purchase of up to $50,000 in a financial disclosure. Cruz has also been highly critical of legislation that seeks to damage the bitcoin mining industry. 

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

Silvergate Bank Saw Over $14 Billion in Bitcoin, Crypto Deposited In Q1 2022

By Shawn AmickApr 19, 2022
News
Op-ed - Wineries Growing the Bitcoin Ecosystem: Where Wine Goes So Goes the World
Business

Brazilian Wine Club Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment On Mobile App

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Business

Russia’s Tax Authority: Let Bitcoin, Crypto Be Used In Foreign Trade

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Illinois, Georgia Want To Give Tax Cuts For Bitcoin Miners

By NamciosFeb 18, 2022
News
Virginia Senate Passes Bill Allowing State Banks To Offer Bitcoin Custody Services
Business

Virginia Senate Passes Bill Allowing State Banks To Offer Bitcoin Custody Services

By Shawn AmickMar 7, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Satoshi Energy Raises 60 BTC To Power Bitcoin With Renewable Energy

By NamciosJan 24, 2022
News
Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis shared details on a bipartisan bill designed to propel Bitcoin innovation in the U.S.
Business

Senator Cynthia Lummis Outlines Forthcoming Bipartisan Bitcoin Bill

By Shawn AmickApr 8, 2022
News
Adoption & community - Report: Despite Price Volatility Blockchain and Crypto Jobs Are In Demand
Markets

IMF Publishes Global Financial Stability Report Discussing Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickApr 19, 2022
News
Flared Gas Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Crusoe Energy raises $505 Million
Business

Flared Gas Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Crusoe Energy Raises $505 Million

By Shawn AmickApr 21, 2022
News
Bitcoin-Spot-ETF-Approval-Grayscale-Image
Markets

Grayscale CEO: Spot Bitcoin ETF Is A Matter Of When, Not If

By Shawn AmickApr 18, 2022
News
bitcoin gaming
Business

ZEBEDEE And Fumb Gaming Partner For Online Bitcoin Mining Simulator

By Shawn AmickApr 14, 2022
News
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

ConocoPhillips Is Selling Extra Gas To Bitcoin Miners

By NamciosFeb 15, 2022
News
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

GEM Mining Announces 14,000 Miner Deployment And BTC Production Update

By Shawn AmickMar 3, 2022
News
Eric Yakes What Bitcoin Does That Changes The World
Business

BTC Inc Gives Black Bitcoin Billionaire Members $100,000 Worth Of Bitcoin 2022 Conference Tickets

By Shawn AmickMar 9, 2022
News
In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats.
Business

Examining The State Of The Bitcoin Mining ASIC Market

By Shawn AmickApr 6, 2022
News