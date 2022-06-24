Skip to main content
What Does The Financial Action Task Force Have In Store For Bitcoin?
Marty's Bent

What Does The Financial Action Task Force Have In Store For Bitcoin?

The FATF released meeting notes hinting at an upcoming report on recommendations for business compliance with the Travel Rule and “unhosted wallets.”

The FATF released meeting notes hinting at an upcoming report on recommendations for business compliance with the Travel Rule and “unhosted wallets.”

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1229: “A new FATF report drops at the end of the month.Sign up for the newsletter here.

The FATF released meeting notes hinting at an upcoming report on recommendations for business compliance with the Travel Rule and “unhosted wallets.”

(Source)

The FATF released meeting notes hinting at an upcoming report on recommendations for business compliance with the Travel Rule and “unhosted wallets.”

(via FATF)

Our favorite unelected supranational organization is back with a warning shot. Four days ago, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) released meeting notes from the most recent congregation of faceless demons who think they have the power to decide how billions of humans can conduct commerce among each other in the digital age. As you can see from the snippet above, it seems as though FATF will be releasing a fresh report to update the world about the state of compliance with their arbitrary rules. Making a point to highlight those who are not moving at an acceptable pace to implement draconian surveillance requirements on any business that touches bitcoin.

Even worse, the concept of “unhosted wallets” is still top of mind and the report will provide a brief update on “emerging risks and market developments that FATF continues to monitor.” Said another way, they are going besmirch the concept of individuals creating and controlling their own private keys. The unelected overlords really don't like the idea of the common man controlling his money without the nanny state being able to see everything he is doing.

I imagine that this “brief update” will set the stage for a full on narrative assault on private key ownership by individuals. They will likely state that individuals holding their own keys presents an elevated risk of criminal activity that may prove too high to even allow the practice in the first place. Then they will likely recommend that regulation be crafted that prohibits individuals from interacting with bitcoin outside the purview of a regulated “Virtual Asset Service Provider” who is diligently keeping tabs of who owns what and sends what at any given point in time. If this narrative arises, it should be met with a high degree of ridicule and contempt.

This issue is a non-starter. Individuals have the right to protect their private property as they see fit and they should never be subjected to unfettered surveillance from the state, which has committed more atrocities and human rights violations than any group of individuals could even attempt to commit. The power over freedom money in the digital age should not be ceded to these people. It belongs to the individuals who use it.

Make no mistake, the narrative battle is about to increase significantly as governments and central banks completely lose control of their monetary systems and, by extension, their subjects. The arrows will be flung from all angles. In fact, they already are, as is evidenced by recent comments from the Jabba-the-Hutt-looking demon who heads the Bank of International Settlements.

Prepare yourselves, freaks. Things are about to get spicy.

Bitcoin offers libertarians the perfect vehicle for starving the state of its outsized control over personal freedoms.
Culture

Reminder: Reject The Financial Action Task Force

By Marty BentJan 27, 2022
Marty's Bent
bitcoin on blue and red dollar background
Culture

The 'Make Bitcoin Legal Tender' Momentum Grows

By Marty BentFeb 1, 2022
Marty's Bent
As we enter hyperbitcoinization, legacy financial institutions like the federal reserve or Fed will be painted orange.
Business

New Tools To Measure Prices In Bitcoin

By Marty BentJun 7, 2022
Marty's Bent
Miners can get steamrolled by the state through regulation and law but no one can stop bitcoin.
Business

The Politicization Of Hash Rate Is An Attack Vector On Bitcoin Miners

By Marty BentApr 21, 2022
Marty's Bent
Regulators attempt to regulate, even ban, bitcoin, which is not possible. Even the U.S. government has attempted to make bitcoin use a crime.
Culture

The U.S. Government Does Not Respect Autonomy. Bitcoin Does.

By Marty BentOct 14, 2021
There are numerous factors to consider in weighing the centralization of bitcoin mining, and the industry can only be as decentralized as any one.
Business

A Possible US Government Attack On Bitcoin

By Marty BentFeb 28, 2022
Marty's Bent
The Great Wall is a cultural icon of china, who often bans bitcoin.
Business

China's Bitcoin "Ban" Creates A Massive Opportunity For The U.S.

By Marty BentSep 28, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Apparently, Intel Is Getting Into The Bitcoin ASIC Game

By Marty BentJan 20, 2022
Marty's Bent
Satoshi and anonymous bitcoiners maintain their privacy and security through cryptography.
Technical

Implementing Reusable Payment Codes In Bitcoin Wallets To Improve User Privacy

By Marty BentMar 23, 2022
Marty's Bent
Op-ed - Financial Action Task Force Issues Bitcoin Guidelines
Business

Financial Action Task Force Issues Bitcoin Guidelines, Warns about Money Laundering

By Joseph YoungJul 1, 2015
FATF Finalizes Crypto Guidelines, Recommends Exchanges Share Client Data
Business

FATF Recommends Heightened Restrictions On Virtual Assets And Service Providers

By Casey CarrilloMar 22, 2021
The debate over the resource cost of gold is critical in understanding the present-day fixation with Bitcoin’s energy costs.
Business

The Rising Cost Of Energy Impacts Bitcoin Mining Profitability

By Marty BentApr 19, 2022
Marty's Bent
Politicians around the world are adopting laser eyes on their Twitter profile pictures to signal support for Bitcoin.
Markets

Is Bitcoin A Warning Sign For Global Deleveraging?

By Marty BentJun 22, 2022
Marty's Bent
Canada has introduced AML regulations in response to concerns about money laundering and terrorist financing.
Culture

As Freedom Convoy Gets Stronger, Canada Broadens 'Terrorist Financing' Rules

By Marty BentFeb 15, 2022
Marty's Bent
As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

Energy Producers Can Lead The Transition To A Bitcoin Standard

By Marty BentMar 15, 2022
Marty's Bent