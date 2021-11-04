Discussing The Future Of Bitcoin ATMs: "Every ATM In The World Can Sell Bitcoin"

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host Christian Keroles was joined by Dave Bradley, the founder of Bitcoin Brains, cofounder of Bull Bitcoin and chief revenue officer at Bitcoin Well.

Bradley is a Bitcoin OG and he broke down how he first got into Bitcoin, and then moved into all the things going on at Bitcoin Well, such as white-glove Bitcoin services, a non-custodial Bitcoin wallet, and its Bitcoin ATM software.

“I think there’s maybe 28,000 Bitcoin ATMs in the world and about half of those were deployed in 2021. They’re exploding, especially across North America," Bradley said. "We’re going to get to a point where every ATM in the world can sell bitcoin, fairly soon.”

The discussion finished with talk of bitcoin price action, cycles and the future of Bitcoin. Enjoy this conversation with one of Bitcoin's very notable entrepreneurs!

“The big step that you’re talking about is eventually we put ourselves out of business, right, because nobody has any more dollars!" Bradley said. "In the meantime, we’re working to build as many ways we can for people to get that money into bitcoin.”