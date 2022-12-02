Skip to main content
European Bitcoin Company Relai Reports Record Volumes Despite ECB’s Bitcoin Warning
News

European Bitcoin Company Relai Reports Record Volumes Despite ECB’s Bitcoin Warning

Despite a recent warning from European politicians on the dangers of bitcoin, the Swiss-based bitcoin app has published record results this month.

Despite a recent warning from European politicians on the dangers of bitcoin, the Swiss-based bitcoin app has published record results this month.

Relai, a Swiss company that provides a non-custodial bitcoin wallet app, has reported that November 2022 was its best month in terms of volume and revenue. According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, the app saw an increase of 60% compared to the previous month of October 2022.

The company also reports that November 2022 was its best month for both active users and new users, saying that more people downloaded the app in November than in September and October combined.

Simultaneously, the director general of market infrastructure and payments at the European Central Bank and an advisor released an article on November 30 titled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” that described Bitcoin as on the “road to irrelevance.” The paper criticized the investment thesis of bitcoin, the technology’s importance and its relevance as a payments mechanism. This stance isn’t necessarily new as the ECB has expressed its contempt for Bitcoin before.

In response to this and the recent data, CEO and Co-Founder of Relai Julian Liniger said, “If Bitcoin is doomed to fail, why is the ECB spending so much effort attacking it over and over? To me, it seems that it boils down to either not understanding Bitcoin and mixing it up with ‘crypto,’ or that the ECB in fact understands and fears it. Looking at our numbers and the positive long-term sentiment in the Bitcoin community shows that the ECB is just out of touch with what is happening in the real world. In fact, the ECB is on the road to irrelevance and Bitcoin is just getting started.”

A recent update covered in Bitcoin Magazine means Relai now has support for 24/7 bitcoin purchases on Visa, Mastercard and Apple Pay. With this, and further expected investment into the user-experience of the app, the company continues on its stated mission of being Europe’s easiest and quickest way of acquiring bitcoin. 

MTgzNDAwMDE5Mzk3NzE0OTgy
Business

Relai, Checkout.com Partner To Enable 24/7 Bitcoin Purchases In Europe

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin-europe-eu
Business

Relai Enables Instant Euro Funding for Fast Bitcoin Purchases

By Shawn Amick
News
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation top photo.
Business

Bitcoin-Only Exchange Relai To Donate Portion Of Revenue To UNICEF

By Shawn Amick
News
Adoption & community - Swiss "Crypto Valley" to Create Digital Identities for Its Citizens on the Ethereum Blockchain
Business

Swiss Exchange Relai To Release A Bitcoin Debit Card

By Shawn Amick
News
Arab Bank’s Swiss subsidiary, based in Zug, has announced it will now offer Bitcoin and Ethereum custody and brokerage services.
Business

Swiss Bitcoin Startup Relai Builds Proprietary Broker

By Namcios
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat top photo.
Business

Swiss Bitcoin Investment App Relai Raises $2.7 Million

By Peter Chawaga
bitcoin-europe-eu
Legal

Revolut Wins Approval To Offer Bitcoin, Crypto To 17 Million European Users: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
The term "bitcoin mining" is a metaphor implying that new bitcoin are dug out by miners, like those who use pick axes. Top photo
Business

Energy Company Turned Miner Produced A Record 532 BTC In October

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin donations and grants involve one group gifting another with BTC to support their work top photo.
Business

Brussels Member of Parliament to Take Full 2022 Salary in Bitcoin

By Namcios
News
Public complaints around bitcoin mining noise pollution are growing, but miners have plenty of solutions at their disposal. Let’s use them top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Mawson Infrastructure Produced 185 Bitcoin In Record-Breaking May

By Shawn Amick
News
Mining - Bitpay Breaks Daily Volume Record with Butterfly ASIC mining release
Business

Bitpay Breaks Daily Volume Record with Butterfly ASIC mining release

By Vitalik Buterin
China decided to ban bitcoin mining, effectively regulating the industry to nothing top photo.
Business

China Emerges As Second-Largest Bitcoin Mining Hub Despite Ban

By Shawn Amick
News
Grayscale Investments took in $255 million in Q3 2019, setting a new quarterly record, despite the fact that the bitcoin price has dipped.
Markets

Grayscale Posts Record Quarter Despite Slump in Bitcoin Prices

By Jimmy Aki
Technical Analysis Markets Bull Bear Trading Header With Up and Down Green And Red Chart Top Photo
Business

Fidelity Begins Opening Retail Bitcoin Trading Accounts

By BtcCasey
News
CME Bitcoin Futures Product Breaks Volume Record
Markets

CME Bitcoin Futures Product Breaks Volume Record

By Ipek Duman