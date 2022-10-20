Relai, Checkout.com Partner To Enable 24/7 Bitcoin Purchases In Europe

Relai partnered with Checkout.com to enable 24/7 bitcoin purchases.

Users can pay for bitcoin with Visa, Mastercard and Apple Pay.

Relai is also expanding its UX and making the buy-flow easier to use.

Relai, a Swiss-based bitcoin app, has partnered with Checkout.com enabling 24/7 bitcoin purchases in Europe through user-owned wallets, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“At a time when it’s increasingly important for people to have control over their money, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Checkout.com,” Julian Liniger, CEO and co-founder at Relai.

This partnership makes Relai the first company in the region to offer instant bitcoin transactions through user-owned wallets, without restriction. Thus, customers can now Visa, Mastercard and Apple Pay to buy bitcoin.

“It’s an exciting moment for the whole Relai team and means we finally have achieved our ambition to build the world’s easiest bitcoin app,” said Liniger. “People can now buy bitcoin instantly and 24/7 with direct delivery in their self-controlled wallet - that’s a world’s first!”

Additionally, Relai is planning a broader product overhaul which will see a restructuring of the user interface of the Relai app. The upgrade will also strengthen the user experience by offering simpler flow for users to purchase bitcoin.

“We are technologists at heart and have been supporting the crypto industry for several years,” said Esteban Sadurni, director of crypto & digital assets for Checkout.com.

Sadurni continued to say, “That’s why we’re excited to partner with Relai supporting their mission to make bitcoin easier, simpler, safer, and more accessible for everyone using our payments technology.”