September 7, 2021
El Salvador President Confirms The Country Bought 200 Bitcoin

El Salvador President Confirms The Country Bought 200 Bitcoin

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele confirms on Twitter that the country and bought 200 BTC and plans to buy more.
Author:
Publish date:
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele confirms on Twitter that the country and bought 200 BTC and plans to buy more.

The day before bitcoin is officially declared legal tender in El Salvador, the president announces that the country has bought 200 BTC and they plan on buying “a lot more.”

With this announcement, El Salvador officially becomes the first country in the world to put bitcoin on their balance sheet and hold it in their reserves. This historic moment comes just about three months after the government had voted on a bill to declare bitcoin as legal tender, which was ultimately signed into law. But will officially take effect after 90 days on September 7th, 2021.

A country adding bitcoin to their reserves is making a solid bet on the future of the country. With there only being 21 million BTC, they are now saving and growing that wealth in a money that no government or central bank can print more of. With the ever increasing demand for bitcoin and the decreasing supply, the President has figured out that Bitcoin is the best vehicle to start storing the country’s wealth in as it has a unbelievable amount of upside.

Game theory is in full swing as El Salvador is adopting a Bitcoin standard begging the question of who will be the next country to buy BTC? We’ve seen lots of interest coming from countries like Panama, Colombia, Brazil, and more. Countries have now entered a race to accumulate as much bitcoin as they can — or get left behind. It will be very interesting to see who buys second and third, creating a domino effect until all countries have bought some.

The worlds eyes are all on Bitcoin and El Salvador. The world is changing. Kids growing up today won’t remember a world without Bitcoin. We are heading into a bright orange future.

IMG_6320 (1)
Culture

Thousands of People Plan to Buy $30 Of Bitcoin To Celebrate El Salvador

E9cCfEbWEAMElyM (1)
Culture

President of El Salvador: Bitcoin Law Will Be Supported By 200 ATMs and 50 Branches

efbb30a8-c3b9-4871-996f-2beb0a6ec75a-new project-3-3
Business

The Inspiring Initiative In El Salvador: Bitcoin Smiles

Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Culture

El Salvador Announces National Bitcoin Wallet, Plans To Distribute $117 Million In BTC To Citizens

E-FnSM2XEAAI-zn
Business

El Salvador's Democratic Assembly Approves $150 Million Bitcoin Trust

Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 07.06.53
Culture

El Salvador’s Biggest Bitcoin Critics Make Embarrassing Public Statements

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Business

Bank Of America Sees Opportunities With El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

El Salvador President Invites Bitcoin Miners To Utilize Volcano Energy

Screen Shot 2021-08-30 at 12.22.51
Culture

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Met With Small Protests

The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Business

El Salvador Making Bitcoin Legal Tender Paves A Path For Bitcoin Adoption In Countries

Bitcoin is often rendered as a gold coin or casascius coin
Business

El Salvador To Declare Bitcoin As Legal Tender

blog-dispatch-cover-issue-039
Culture

How El Salvador Will Benefit From Adopting Bitcoin

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

Why Does Bitcoin Officially Becoming Legal Tender In El Salvador Matter?

Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Business

El Salvador Approves Law Making Bitcoin Legal Tender

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Paves The Way For Emerging Economies