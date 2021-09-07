Bitcoin Doesn’t Have To Be Complicated

In this episode of “Meet The Taco Plebs,” I sat down with Nameless to discuss simplifying complex ideas related to Bitcoin.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

Bitcoin can be a daunting thing to learn about. It involves the study of several different fields, from computer science to economics. At Bitcoin Magazine, we always hope to be able to educate our readers on the basics of Bitcoin. We offer a guides section, and have a large selection of books in our store. One of my parts about the magazine are contributor articles designed to simplify complex ideas. Nameless, one of our contributors here at the magazine, has sent in several of these articles, including “A Gentle Introduction To The Lightning Network,” “So, What Are Bitcoin Miners Actually Doing?” and “An Overview Of Bitcoin’s Cryptography.”

All of these articles are extremely high quality, and they take some of the more difficult to grasp subjects in Bitcoin and simplify them for the reader. I highly recommend you give his articles a read, listen to the podcast above and check out the written interview below.

What’s your Bitcoin rabbit hole story?

I bought bitcoin at the ATH of 2017, did a bunch of panic selling and buying, and have slowly been learning about Bitcoin, and learning how to HODL, ever since.

How has Bitcoin changed your life?

It represents the most reasonable chance at escaping fiat debt and getting out from behind the eight-ball of skyrocketing home and asset prices.

What is your process for writing your articles which explain technical concepts in easy to understand ways?

Throwing things at a page very quickly, and then spending a lot of time untangling it, and doing a lot of learning in the process.

What are you most looking forward to in the Bitcoin space?

The lightning network, associated routing algorithms, and the economics of routing node fees.

Price prediction for the end of 2021, and the end of 2030?

By the end of 2021, $70-90k. By the end of 2030, $500k.