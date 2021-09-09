September 9, 2021
Billionaire Investor Leon Cooperman: If You Don't Understand Bitcoin, You're Old

Billionaire Investor Leon Cooperman: If You Don't Understand Bitcoin, You're Old

The 78-year-old investor shared opinions on Bitcoin even after admitting he doesn't understand it; BTC doesn't care, but he should.
Author:
Publish date:
The 78-year-old investor shared opinions on Bitcoin even after admitting he doesn't understand it; BTC doesn't care, but he should.

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman told CNBC that older people do not understand Bitcoin, hence why he doesn't currently comprehend the characteristics and value proposition of the peer-to-peer monetary network.

"I say that if you don't understand bitcoin, it means you're old," he said on CNBC's Squawk Box on Thursday. "I'm 78. I'm old, I don't understand it."

Yet, the Omega Advisors chairman proceeded to explain that he does have an opinion on Bitcoin; he doesn't think it "makes a great deal of sense" and said gold is a more certain store of value in his opinion.

It isn't uncommon to see people give opinions on things they know little about. As is the case with Cooperman, people can feel drawn to sharing thoughts on matters they haven't taken the time to research and experiment with.

Bitcoin, specifically, is a very complex innovation that encompasses a wide range of fields, from economics to technology and sociology. In the intersection of different areas of society, Bitcoin provides a unique value proposition that goes much further than simply a better, digital version of gold.

Later on in the interview, Cooperman said he mainly monitors the stock market, the U.S. government moves, and policies from the Federal Reserve, which all combine to affect inflation and market performance.

"The market structure is broken so when there's a real fundamental reason for the market to go down, it'll go down so quickly, your head's gonna spin," the billionaire investor said. "There's no stabilizing force in the market now, it's all run by machines."

Cooperman is worried about inflation and pessimistic about U.S. government spending and the Fed's monetary policy. Therefore, the Omega Advisors chairman could benefit from purchasing and holding Bitcoin more than he realizes, but he can't know it since he hasn't understood it yet. Bitcoin provides its holders an absolute cop-out from governments' monetary policies that favors few at the expense of many, usually resulting in a severe loss of purchasing power long term.

The unstoppable peer-to-peer money empowers people worldwide to worry less about uncertain events and third-party moves by enabling individual sovereignty. Bitcoin is about having an option; it is about opting for freedom and against government control. By saving in BTC, a money that cannot be debased or taken away by third parties, people can retake control of their finances  and ultimately their lives. It is too bad many people worldwide still don't understand that, but time may help Bitcoin fix that too.

Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Culture

Warren Buffet And Charlie Munger Don’t Understand Bitcoin

Simon-Nixon
Business

Billionaire Simon Nixon Seeks Bitcoin Exposure

Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Culture

If You Don't Buy Bitcoin, You Can't Be Rich

Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Business

Former CFTC Chair: A Bitcoin ETF Would Be Good For Investors And Regulators

Michael Saylor
Business

Michael Saylor: We Custody Our Bitcoin And Do Not Lend It Out

Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Bitcoin Ownership In The U.S. Has Tripled Since 2018, A Gallup Survey Found

We often utilize complicated systems without understanding them, and this should be no different for Bitcoin.
Culture

Stop Trying To Understand Bitcoin

Screen Shot 2021-08-25 at 13.22.48
Business

Facebook Ignores Bitcoin, Works on NFTs and Stable Coins Instead

Investing - “Bye Gold
Culture

Survey Finds 77% Of Russian Investors Prefer Bitcoin To Gold, Forex

As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Mexican Billionaire Calls Fiat Fraud, Says His Bank Working To Accept Bitcoin

Op-ed - What If I Don’t Report My Bitcoin Income?
Business

What If I Don’t Report My Bitcoin Income?

3a4f792d-62c3-4f14-aed0-b3724dbc6aaf.jfif
Business

Nick Sears Said No To College, Yes To Bitcoin, Is Making $54,000 A Year

The thought of Bitcoin as an idea, culture, philosophy and social phenomenon is interesting.
Culture

Think You Understand Bitcoin? Test Yourself With The Bitcoin Exam

Regulation - Israeli Court Rules Against One-Size-Fits-All Bitcoin Ban by Bank
Business

Israeli Draft Bill Aims To Force Investors To Report Bitcoin Holdings Above $61K

When the bitcoin price rises that is known as a bull market and many things about investment in BTC make people bullish.
Markets

Investor Paul Tudor Jones Highlights Bitcoin's Strengths As An Asset