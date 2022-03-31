Compton Magic Partners With Swan Bitcoin For Bitcoin-Basketball Program

Compton Magic, an AAU basketball program known for developing high-level collegiate and NBA players, has partnered with Swan Bitcoin for the first Bitcoin-Basketball program.

Players of Compton Magic will be gifted bitcoin on a recurring basis and through world-class educational resources at Swan Bitcoin, players will learn the values of sound money.

Coaching Staff will also be awarded bitcoin through a Bitcoin Benefits Package provided by Swan Bitcoin.

Compton Magic, a premier Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball program known for its ability to develop star athletes in the NBA and collegiate circuit, has partnered with Swan Bitcoin to launch the first Bitcoin-Basketball program, according to a press release covered by Yahoo.

“The sovereign athlete is the future of basketball, and Bitcoin is the future of money,” said CEO of Compton Magic, Etop Udo-Ema. “We're bringing the two together to create the first Bitcoin Basketball Program, a program that aligns itself with Bitcoin's principles of respecting time, long-term thinking, and sustainability.”

Bitcoin will be gifted to the players utilizing Swan’s gifting solution that allows users to send gifts to another user's email, and once that user has created a Swan account they are eligible to accept the gift. The ease of which bitcoin can be given allows an easy onboarding for new users, and through Swan’s high-level educational resources, the players will be given access to world-class Bitcoin educational resources.

“I'm personally passionate about both Bitcoin and basketball, so I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Etop and the Compton Magic,” said founder and CEO of Swan, Cory Klippsten. “Swan is dedicated to educating the world about the value of sound money for their future.”

Swan will also be utilizing their Bitcoin Benefits Plan, which will see coaching staff also receive bitcoin, though theirs will be a benefits package for their employment. Swan will direct deposit a set amount of bitcoin each month into the Swan account created by the employee automatically, continuing to push the boundaries of ease and accessibility in the bitcoin ecosystem.

“The early interest in our new Bitcoin Benefit Plan is overwhelmingly positive,” said Klippsten. “It's an easy way for employers to share the future of money with their teams, along with Swan's incomparable service, world-class education, and our vibrant community, too.”