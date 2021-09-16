CleanSpark Announces $145 Million In Capital, Human Investments In Georgia

Software and services company recently turned bitcoin miner CleanSpark announced on September 16 a series of investments in Norcross, Georgia, the home of its newly acquired 87,000-foot data center, totaling $145 million. Over the next five years, the sum is expected to be invested in Norcross Gwinnett County across different areas, including people, skilled and highly skilled jobs, power expansion, and equipment and hardware investments.

"We believe bitcoin mining can make a positive contribution to the neighborhoods we operate in," said Zach Bradford, CleanSpark CEO and President, in the announcement. "We are committed to being socially and environmentally responsible partners and are proud to work with Partnership Gwinnett as we grow our relationships with other businesses and governmental organizations in Georgia."

Partnership Gwinnett is a public-private initiative dedicated to bringing new jobs and capital investments to its county. The firm is facilitating CleanSpark's investment by putting the miner in contact with the more than one hundred corporations, municipalities, and educational institutions supporting Partnership Gwinnett's welfare mission.

Gwinnett County is located in the state of Georgia and houses CleanSpark's most recently acquired data center. The 87,000-foot facility in Norcross is expected to increase the company's current bitcoin mining capacity by 650 petahashes per second (PH/s) once over 6,000 S19 bitcoin miners are deployed. The Norcross data center purchased for $6.55 million in August is expected to provide 20 megawatts (MW) of power to CleanSpark's mining operations.

"We are delighted to add another company into the fold that reflects our commitment to sustainability," said Norcross Mayor Craig L. Newton, per the announcement. "We are also exceptionally honored that such an innovative and forward-looking corporation as CleanSpark intentionally selected Norcross as home to its newest data center."

With its new data center, CleanSpark is anticipated to create 20 skilled and highly skilled jobs in the region with an average annual wage of $50,000. The $145 million amount the bitcoin miner expects to invest in the Norcross facility and overarching community over the next five years also includes $7.5 million in property, $132 million in equipment and hardware, $4.1 million in people, and $2 million in power expansion. The latter will be made possible through a collaboration with Georgia Power, and improvements are expected to benefit the region's power customers and community members.