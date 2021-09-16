September 16, 2021
CleanSpark Announces $145 Million In Capital, Human Investments In Georgia

CleanSpark Announces $145 Million In Capital, Human Investments In Georgia

The bitcoin miner is working with public-private initiatives to create jobs and benefit community members in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
Author:
Publish date:
The bitcoin miner is working with public-private initiatives to create jobs and benefit community members in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Software and services company recently turned bitcoin miner CleanSpark announced on September 16 a series of investments in Norcross, Georgia, the home of its newly acquired 87,000-foot data center, totaling $145 million. Over the next five years, the sum is expected to be invested in Norcross Gwinnett County across different areas, including people, skilled and highly skilled jobs, power expansion, and equipment and hardware investments.

"We believe bitcoin mining can make a positive contribution to the neighborhoods we operate in," said Zach Bradford, CleanSpark CEO and President, in the announcement. "We are committed to being socially and environmentally responsible partners and are proud to work with Partnership Gwinnett as we grow our relationships with other businesses and governmental organizations in Georgia."

Partnership Gwinnett is a public-private initiative dedicated to bringing new jobs and capital investments to its county. The firm is facilitating CleanSpark's investment by putting the miner in contact with the more than one hundred corporations, municipalities, and educational institutions supporting Partnership Gwinnett's welfare mission.

Gwinnett County is located in the state of Georgia and houses CleanSpark's most recently acquired data center. The 87,000-foot facility in Norcross is expected to increase the company's current bitcoin mining capacity by 650 petahashes per second (PH/s) once over 6,000 S19 bitcoin miners are deployed. The Norcross data center purchased for $6.55 million in August is expected to provide 20 megawatts (MW) of power to CleanSpark's mining operations.

"We are delighted to add another company into the fold that reflects our commitment to sustainability," said Norcross Mayor Craig L. Newton, per the announcement. "We are also exceptionally honored that such an innovative and forward-looking corporation as CleanSpark intentionally selected Norcross as home to its newest data center."

With its new data center, CleanSpark is anticipated to create 20 skilled and highly skilled jobs in the region with an average annual wage of $50,000. The $145 million amount the bitcoin miner expects to invest in the Norcross facility and overarching community over the next five years also includes $7.5 million in property, $132 million in equipment and hardware, $4.1 million in people, and $2 million in power expansion. The latter will be made possible through a collaboration with Georgia Power, and improvements are expected to benefit the region's power customers and community members.

Unchained Capital has launched its Caravan bitcoin wallet, an open-source solution that might bring multisig security to the masses.
Business

NYDIG Leads $25 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Services Platform Unchained Capital

Blockchain - BitFury Announces Blockchain Land Titling Project With the Republic of Georgia and Economist Hernando De Soto
Business

BitFury Announces Blockchain Land Titling Project With the Republic of Georgia and Economist Hernando De Soto

Georgias_Simple_Solar_Program_to_Mine_Bitcoin (1)
Business

CleanSpark Acquires Second Data Center To Increase Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Report Highlights Merits of Bitcoin Investment Among Global Uncertainty
Culture

Bitcoin For Georgia: How To Use Bitcoin As A Nation!

Blockchain - Bitfury
Business

Bitfury, Republic of Georgia Push Ahead With Blockchain Land-Titling Project

Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future.
Business

Goldman Sachs Leads $15 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Data Provider Coin Metrics

Mining - Bitmain Unveils Its Latest Energy-Efficient Mining Chip for Bitcoin
Business

Marathon to Invest $120 Million In 30,000 New Bitcoin Miners

Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

Report: Global Investment Funds Hold More Than $43 Billion In Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Business

Report: Iris Energy Seeking $200 Million Ahead Of Nasdaq Listing

The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Business

Human Rights Foundation Donates $210,000 In Bitcoin Ecosystem Grants

Payments - Breez Wants to Make the Lightning Network More User Friendly
Business

Seetee Invests In Bitcoin Lightning Company Breez

Though China still dominates the bitcoin mining industry, operations are relocating or starting up in locales all over the world.
Business

Beyond China and North America: The Decentralization of Bitcoin Mining

Op-ed - Bitcoin Exchange Kraken Lands Multi-million Dollar Investment from Japanese Venture Capital Firm SBI
Markets

Bitcoin Exchange Kraken Lands Multi-million Dollar Investment from Japanese Venture Capital Firm SBI

The Human Rights Foundation is donating 1 BTC each to three developers focused on increasing Bitcoin’s usability.
Business

Human Rights Foundation To Gift 3.75 Bitcoin In Latest Round Of Developer Grants

Regulation - Proposed Texas Bill Would Require ID Verification for Crypto Use
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm BIT To Invest $25 Million In Texas Data Center