Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
The City Of Abilene And Taylor County To Build $2.4 Billion Data Center, Will Host Bitcoin Mining
Publish date:

The City Of Abilene And Taylor County To Build $2.4 Billion Data Center, Will Host Bitcoin Mining

The renewable energy powered, large-scale data center campus will host bitcoin mining.
Author:

The renewable energy powered, large-scale data center campus will host bitcoin mining.

Today, Texas’s City of Abilene and Taylor County announced a large-scale partnership with Houston-based infrastructure company, Lancium, to build a $2.4 billion data center campus, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The data center campus, which will be powered by renewable energy, will host bitcoin mining and other energy-intensive applications. This project will begin at 200 megawatts of power, but has an expansion capacity of over 1 gigawatt.

“We are very proud to be part of the community and build one of our flagship Clean Campuses in Abilene,” said Michael McNamara, cofounder and CEO of Lancium. “We chose Abilene for our second Clean Campus because of its ideal location, proximity to abundant wind and solar generation, high-quality workforce and the opportunities to grow in the future. We want to thank the city, county and all of the members of the economic development team that worked together to help make this significant milestone possible.”

The construction of this new facility is set to break ground on about 800 acres of land in Abilene and Taylor County, starting in Q1, 2022. The data center is expected to bring in about $993.4 million in total economic impact to Abilene and Taylor County, according to the release.

“This project brings immense value to our community as it is truly shaping our future,” said Jack Rich, Development Corporation of Abilene board chair. “We are fortunate to have community resources that support the needs of companies like Lancium.”

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Argo Blockchain Buys Hydro Data Centers To Realize Green Bitcoin Mining Vision

May 13, 2021
Georgias_Simple_Solar_Program_to_Mine_Bitcoin (1)
Business

CleanSpark Acquires Second Data Center To Increase Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Aug 10, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Compute North To Host 70,000 Marathon Bitcoin Miners At Texas Data Center

May 24, 2021
Regulation - Proposed Texas Bill Would Require ID Verification for Crypto Use
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm BIT To Invest $25 Million In Texas Data Center

May 21, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Blockstream, Square To Build Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility

Jun 5, 2021
Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Is Nuclear Power The Future Of Bitcoin Mining?

Jul 16, 2021
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark To Expand Mining Capacity By 45%

Oct 12, 2021
Compute North’s latest and largest colocation center will provide 100 megawatts of power in Nebraska with bitcoin mining clients in mind.
Business

Compute North Announces Nebraska Colocation Center for Bitcoin Mining

Nov 21, 2019
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

BlockFi Hosts Bitcoin Mining Operations With Blockstream

May 18, 2021
As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

Bit Digital, Compute North Partner To Drive Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

Apr 21, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Nuclear-Powered Ohio Bitcoin Mine To Be 100% Carbon Free

Jul 13, 2021
Compute North’s latest and largest colocation center will provide 100 megawatts of power in Nebraska with bitcoin mining clients in mind.
Business

Inside Argo Blockchain’s Mission To Change Bitcoin Mining

Apr 22, 2021
1_zIZAFMbeuD2_EITwSjTEjg
Business

Bitfarms Building Two New Farms Of 78 MW Capacity In Canada

Oct 27, 2021
Environment, green, energy consumption, carbon, renewable
Business

Lancium Raises $150 Million To Build Bitcoin Mines Running Off Renewable Energy

Nov 23, 2021
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Crusoe Energy Seeking Loan To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

Jul 27, 2021