Skip to main content
Casa Helps Users Secure Their Bitcoin
Podcast

Casa Helps Users Secure Their Bitcoin

It’s imperative to use best practices in bitcoin security in order to protect assets. Jameson Lopp shares the ways Casa supports their clients.

It’s imperative to use best practices in bitcoin security in order to protect assets. Jameson Lopp shares the ways Casa supports their clients.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To The Podcast Here:

Jameson Lopp, one of the foremost experts in bitcoin security, joins Steven McClurg and C.J. Wilson on this week’s “Bitcoin Bottom Line” episode from an undisclosed location. Lopp is the cofounder and CTO of bitcoin security provider Casa.

They kick off the episode discussing Lopp’s anonymity, how he has been avoiding public appearances and the importance of privacy for the role he plays in his field. The group talks about Casa, and how the company’s security is so high that even if a wrench attack did happen, there’s no way it could lead to any loss of funds or compromise their clients assets. On the Casa website, they offer a “Wealth Security Protocol,” consisting of up to 40 pages of in-depth explanations covering how they architected their product using multisig protocols, multiple manufacturers, hardware devices for keys and figuring out how to distribute keys geographically. “We don’t want this to be a security through obscurity. An attacker should be able to completely understand our architecture and still not be able to do anything about it,” Lopp explains.

McClurg brings up diversification and how it is one of the basic security strategies. He explains how Valkyrie Investments receives questions about why they are using external services and hardware wallets, and his answer is always “diversification.” Lopp explains, “The only reason someone would use a custodian is if they are in a regulatory position where they are legally required to use a qualified custodian.” He goes on to explain how diversification can be a threat and closes out offering his best pieces of security advice.

Listen to the full episode for more!

The new free wallet service from Casa is built on its premium security technology while offering private key management education and encrypted recovery phrase storage.
Technical

Emphasizing User Friendliness With Sovereignty, Casa Launches Free Wallet

By Peter ChawagaJun 15, 2020
The new free wallet service from Casa is built on its premium security technology while offering private key management education and encrypted recovery phrase storage.
Business

Real Bedford Football Club To Secure Its Bitcoin With Casa

By NamciosJan 13, 2022
The Bank of International Settlements is supporting the world’s central banks as they issue their own digital currencies, following Facebook’s libra.
Business

Traditional Banks And Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 2, 2022
Podcast
In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats.
Business

Protecting Bitcoin Mining Featuring Nick Hansen Of Luxor

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 3, 2022
Podcast
The new free wallet service from Casa is built on its premium security technology while offering private key management education and encrypted recovery phrase storage.
Business

Bitcoin Company Casa Raises $21M, Launches API For Third-Party Integrations

By Shawn AmickMay 10, 2022
News
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Discussing The Impact Of Biden's Executive Order On Crypto

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 18, 2022
Podcast
Op-ed - Debunking Bitcoin Myths: "It’s Only for Criminals"
Culture

Bitcoin OPSEC Tips From Casa Keyfest: What Should James Bond Do?

By Heidi PorterJan 22, 2022
Feature
While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin.
Culture

Discussing Governmental Bitcoin Adoption With Congressional Candidate Taylor Burke

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 15, 2022
Podcast
Choosing Bitcoin is a way to opt out of the inflationary fiat institutional system.
Markets

Bonds Are Worthless But Bitcoin Isn’t

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 24, 2022
Podcast
Adoption & community - Lightning Ramp and Casa Join Hands to Develop the Casa Lightning Node
Business

Lightning Ramp and Casa Join Hands to Develop the Casa Lightning Node

By Nick MarinoffSep 5, 2018
Bitcoin’s Energy Use Compared To Other Major Industries
Culture

Understanding Bitcoin's Energy Consumption

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 3, 2022
Podcast
Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.18.0 Release: Here’s What’s New
Technical

The Challenges With Fully Syncing Old Versions Of Bitcoin Core

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 28, 2022
Podcast
“Mempool” is a portmanteau of “memory pool,” which is the label given to the holding depot for Bitcoin transactions that are waiting for confirmation and inclusion in new blocks by miners.
Business

With Empty Bitcoin Mempools, It’s Time To Consolidate Your UTXOs

By Zack VoellApr 1, 2022
Feature
BIP 324, proposed by Jonas Schnelli, is designed to protect Bitcoin peers against man-in-the-middle attacks using an action called a “handshake” to share keys more privately.
Culture

Celebrating A New Year In Bitcoin With A Roundtable Of Influencers

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 20, 2022
Podcast
Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.14.1: SegWit Signalling and Memory Accounting
Technical

Bitcoin Changes With User-Signaled Soft Forks

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 9, 2022
Podcast