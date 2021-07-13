BIT Raises $50 Million To Help Bitcoin Mining Expansion Out Of China

BIT Raises $50 Million To Help Bitcoin Mining Expansion Out Of China

BIT Mining announced a raise of around $50 million for the company to expand and move its operations out of China.
Author:
Publish date:
BIT Mining announced a raise of around $50 million for the company to expand and move its operations out of China.

BIT Mining, a bitcoin mining company and owner of the BTC.com mining pool, has announced that it has reached securities purchase agreements with select investors to raise $50 million in a private placement.

Under the terms of the placement, which will not involve a public offering and is expected to close around July 16, 2021, BIT Mining will issue 100 million Class A ordinary shares at a purchase price of $5 per ten shares.

Already included in the price is one warrant per share, which investors can use to purchase additional shares later. The warrants will have a term of three years and will be exercisable six months following their issuance date, at $6.81 per ten shares. Furthermore, upon the satisfaction of certain undisclosed conditions, an investor would be able to convert ten shares into one “American Depositary Share” (ADS) of the company.

BIT Mining plans to use the proceeds of the private placement to expand its bitcoin mining operations worldwide. After the recent bitcoin crackdowns in China, the company has devised an “overseas deployment strategy,” which dictates how it plans to move its operations to more welcoming countries. BIT started moving part of its mining rigs to Kazakhstan in June, having made some investments in bitcoin data centers in Texas at a similar time.

Besides aiding with BIT’s overseas deployment strategy, the offering, whose sole placement agent is H.C. Wainwright & Co., will also allow the bitcoin mining firm to acquire additional mining machines, build new data centers, expand its infrastructure and improve its working capital position. Consequently, BIT might further increase the hash rate capacity of its BTC.com mining pool, which currently accounts for over 11% of the Bitcoin network’s total hash rate.

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Barred From China, BIT Mining Has Started Moving Bitcoin Mining Operations To Kazakhstan

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Mining Farm Turning Waste Coal Into Bitcoin Raises $105 Million

Regulation - Proposed Texas Bill Would Require ID Verification for Crypto Use
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm BIT To Invest $25 Million In Texas Data Center

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Blockware Mining Raises $25 Million, Seeks To Triple Hash Rate

An importer of cryptocurrency mining gear is reportedly under investigation for dodging $1.2 million in Russian customs fees.
Business

China's Yunnan Province To Inspect Bitcoin Mining Operations As Rumors Of Ban Swirl

Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Business

Argo Blockchain Secures $20 Million, Bitcoin-Backed Loan To Expand Texas Mining Farm

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miners Are Moving Out Of China

Layer1 has secured new funding to develop a full-stack bitcoin mining infrastructure and bring more of the global hash power to the U.S.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Genesis Makes $93 Million Purchase Of Canaan ASICs

Canaan Creative, a major Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer, has reportedly filed an IPO application with the U.S. SEC.
Business

Canaan To Begin Mining Bitcoin Itself, Setting Up Operations In Kazakhstan

Iranian mining devices seized
Business

China's Latest Bitcoin Crackdown Sees Exchanges Censored, Miners Go Offline

If the bitcoin price drops further, mining may become largely unprofitable. But the Bitcoin hash rate continues to trend upward.
Business

Gryphon Raises $14 Million For Zero-Carbon Bitcoin Mining Operation

When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

Largest Exchange In Latin America, Mercado Bitcoin, Raises $200 Million From SoftBank

As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

Bit Digital, Compute North Partner To Drive Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Local Reports Indicate Bitcoin Miners In Sichuan Have Been Ordered To Shut Down

As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Compute North Raises $25 Million To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations