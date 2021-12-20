Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Bitcoin Support, a New Service To Help Users Self-Custody BTC
Publish date:

Bitcoin Support, a New Service To Help Users Self-Custody BTC

Bull Bitcoin’s new service aims to help users be sovereign over their bitcoin holdings.
Author:

Bull Bitcoin’s new service aims to help users be sovereign over their bitcoin holdings.

Canadian bitcoin company Bull Bitcoin has launched a new service to help anyone install, secure, and manage a self-custody bitcoin wallet, the company said in a statement Monday.

Bitcoin Support aims to aid new Bitcoin users in becoming self-sovereign over their bitcoin holdings through one-on-one telephone calls. Users can choose to get assistance setting up a mobile wallet, a desktop wallet, or a hardware wallet. Bitcoin Support also offers a privacy-focused package, where it would walk the user through the necessary steps to trustlessly CoinJoin their BTC in a desktop wallet.

The user can’t choose a wallet they prefer, however. For the mobile offering, Bitcoin Support will charge $100 to aid the configuration of Blue Wallet in a 30-minute call, whereas in the desktop package, it will ask for $125 to help the user set up Wasabi Wallet over a 45-minute call. CoinJoins will also leverage Wasabi and cost the user $275 for a 90-minute one-on-one telephone call. Users have the choice to pay in bitcoin for all services.

For those interested in leveraging cold storage, Bitcoin Support will ship them a Coldcard from CoinKite and help with the proper configuration and backup. The company charges $350 for this service and expects the setup support to be performed in 60 minutes. Whereas all other options require only an email address, the user must provide shipping information to receive the Coldcard.

Bull Bitcoin founder Francis Pouliot told Bitcoin Magazine the company has a data-deleting policy similar to CoinKite, in which it erases shopping details after the service is completed. A privacy-conscious user can also leverage a P.O. box, for instance, if they wish not to disclose their home address.

Bitcoin Support said it provides free DIY guides users can use to configure a wallet of their choice, and paid, on-demand help is available if they fail to do proper setup on their own.

Bull Bitcoin is a bitcoin exchange founded in 2015 in Canada that allows users to buy and sell BTC while retaining control over their funds. Interaction with Bull Bitcoin’s platform is made entirely through the user’s own bitcoin wallet.

memed-io-output (9)
Business

Bull Bitcoin Acquires Veriphi To Provide White-Glove BTC Self-Custody Service

Aug 16, 2021
- Coinbase Issues Request for Bitcoin Micropayment Services
Business

Visa Opens Bitcoin Consulting Service For Banks

Dec 8, 2021
The cofounder of the U.K.'s longest-running Bitcoin exchange discusses his journey in Bitcoin and the importance of self custody.
Business

Solving Bitcoin's Self-Custody Problem

Nov 23, 2021
Bitcoin Wallet Reviews: The Best Hardware Wallet: For many, bitcoin security is only as good as the hardware wallet of choice. In this review, we put five popular options to the test.
Guides

Bitcoin Wallets For Beginners: Self Custody

Mar 15, 2021
Michael Saylor
Business

Michael Saylor: We Custody Our Bitcoin And Do Not Lend It Out

Aug 23, 2021
From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Business

Wasabi Wallet And Bull Bitcoin Grant Bitcoin Knots 0.86 BTC

Mar 2, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants cryptocurrencies to be regulated under existing rules for electronic transactions.
Business

Nonprofit Sats Center Launches To Educate U.S. Regulators On Bitcoin

Dec 9, 2021
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

Bitcoin Company NYDIG Raises $1B At $7B Valuation

Dec 14, 2021
Bitcoin miners are producing a higher hashrate than ever as new hardware comes online, and SegWit is keeping pace — counting for 50 percent of total network activity.
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate Near Full Recovery From China Ban, Close To New All-Time High

Nov 30, 2021
Knapsack mixing offers efficiency and privacy improvements over equal-amount bitcoin mixing.
Business

Sparrow Bitcoin Wallet Adds Support To Whirlpool CoinJoin

Sep 24, 2021
robinhood-app-arrows
Business

Robinhood To Add Bitcoin Gifting Feature: Report

Dec 13, 2021
Fold, a sats-back app that leverages the Lightning Network, is now available for anyone to use, with new merchants added just in time for Black Friday.
Business

Fold App, Niantic To Launch New AR Bitcoin Earning Experience

Nov 23, 2021
Investing - Gemini Exchange Announces Full Adoption of the SegWit Protocol
Business

Colombia’s Biggest Bank To Offer Bitcoin Trading

Dec 6, 2021
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Cash App To Add Bitcoin Taproot Support By December

Nov 16, 2021
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Business

Dutch Football Team To Hold Bitcoin On Balance Sheet Through New Partnership

Jul 2, 2021