Skip to main content
Bitcoin Reserve Now Allows The Purchase Of Blockstream’s Liquid
News

Bitcoin Reserve Now Allows The Purchase Of Blockstream’s Liquid

Users of Bitcoin Reserve can now purchase Blockstream’s Liquid Bitcoin (L-BTC) which enables the use of the Liquid Network, a layer two app for Bitcoin.

Users of Bitcoin Reserve can now purchase Blockstream’s Liquid Bitcoin (L-BTC) which enables the use of the Liquid Network, a layer two app for Bitcoin.

  • Bitcoin-only broker, Bitcoin Reserve, now allows its users to purchase L-BTC.
  • L-BTC is a Liquid Asset used in Blockstream’s layer two application for Bitcoin.
  • The asset allows users to interact with the app for little-to-no fees, enhanced privacy, and more extensive features than found on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Bitcoin Reserve, an Estonia-based bitcoin-only brokerage belonging to the Liquid Federation, now allows the purchase of Liquid Bitcoin (L-BTC) on its platform, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

L-BTC is a Liquid Asset, or a token issued on Blockstream’s Liquid Network, which is a sidechain of Bitcoin. This sidechain is a layer two solution for Bitcoin – it temporarily takes transactions off chain to avoid high fees and wait times – which allows Bitcoin to scale.

Also, Liquid Assets like L-BTC allow more use-cases in the ecosystem by providing higher levels of privacy through a process called Confidential Transactions. In short, confidential transactions hide both the type of asset and the quantity of the asset being used in a transaction from third-parties. However, Liquid users can still verify transaction amounts, the involved wallet balances, and the quantity of the asset involved.

Additionally, Liquid allows the capacity to create stablecoins and enable the use of security tokens. The sidechain also enables low-to-zero fees and faster settlement with shorter one-minute blocks, compared to the 10-minute blocks for Bitcoin’s mainchain.

Of course, by removing transactions off chain, the Liquid Network still needs to keep track of units of bitcoin being used in transactions. Liquid represents those units of BTC with L-BTC on its own chain, until those units return back to the original Bitcoin blockchain. For every 1 L-BTC a user has on the Liquid Network, it represents 1 BTC with a 1:1 value.

In addition to the L-BTC buy option for its Flash and Concierge services, Bitcoin Reserve will add a sell option in the near future. Concierge clients can also buy and sell the USDT (Liquid) stablecoin, with retail access coming soon.

efvevefvfeve
Business

Bitcoin’s Liquid Network Gains Six New Federation Members

By NamciosJan 27, 2022
News
Regulation - Israeli Court Rules Against One-Size-Fits-All Bitcoin Ban by Bank
Business

Two Israeli Credit Card Companies Now Offering Bitcoin Purchases

By Shawn AmickMay 19, 2022
News
Blockstream has launched an atomic swap tool for its Liquid Network sidechain, enabling transaction of digital assets between blockchains.
Technical

Blockstream Announces Atomic Swap Integration for Liquid

By Jimmy AkiJul 2, 2019
Technical - Blockstream’s Liquid Network for “High Value” Bitcoin Payments Is Live
Technical

Blockstream’s Liquid Network for “High Value” Bitcoin Payments Is Live

By Colin HarperOct 10, 2018
Adoption & community - Liquid Network Expands With New Memberships and Integrations
Business

Raretoshi Hosts NFTs On The Liquid Bitcoin Sidechain

By NamciosMay 19, 2021
Blockstream has launched an atomic swap tool for its Liquid Network sidechain, enabling transaction of digital assets between blockchains.
Technical

Blockstream Adds Six Members To Liquid Federation

By Peter ChawagaJan 11, 2021
Image from iOS (70)
Business

PayPal Now Allows Bitcoin Transfers To External Wallets

By Shawn AmickJun 7, 2022
News
Federal Reserve Board Building
Business

Caitlin Long’s Bitcoin Bank Custodia Is Suing The Federal Reserve

By Shawn AmickJun 9, 2022
News
Digital assets - Blockstream Releases First Enterprise-Grade Product on Liquid
Business

Blockstream Sponsors The Mempool Bitcoin Project

By NamciosDec 21, 2021
Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: 2016 Will Be a Humongous Year for Bitcoin in Brazil
Business

One Of The Largest Real Estate Developers In Brazil Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 23, 2022
News
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Business

Argentina’s Largest Private Bank Now Allows Users To Buy Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
fountain-promotions
Business

Fountain Now Allows Users To Earn Bitcoin While Listening To Podcasts

By Shawn AmickJun 21, 2022
News
In this exclusive Bitcoin Magazine video interview, Bull Bitcoin CEO Francis Pouliot talks about joining Blockstream’s Liquid network.
Business

JETCOOL Technologies To Release New Form Of Liquid Cooling For Bitcoin Miners

By Shawn AmickJun 16, 2022
News
Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Business

New York Based Townsquare Media Purchased $5 Million Worth Of Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 10, 2022
News
Porsche Towson now accepts bitcoin payments through BitPay
Business

Maryland Porsche Dealer Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News