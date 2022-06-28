Luxor Technologies Releases New Hosted Bitcoin Mining Marketplace

Luxor Technologies has launched a new hosting marketplace for bitcoin mining.

The trading desk will give users access to pertinent information about providers including energy sources and fees.

Luxor customers can utilize the marketplace upon purchasing mining equipment or as a separate transaction.

Luxor Technologies, a Bitcoin mining infrastructure provider, has announced a new marketplace for hosted bitcoin mining allowing customers to shop for hosting providers, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Luxor’s ASIC Trading Desk will connect customers with hosting providers as soon as they purchase an ASIC from Luxor, or as a completely separate service, meaning you don’t have to purchase the ASIC from them to use the hosting marketplace.

Additionally, customers using the marketplace will find all the relevant information they need to make an informed decision for their provider including: region, energy sources, power costs and hosting fees, immersion versus air cooled capabilities, rack space, and future capacity.

“Luxor’s Hosting marketplace enables miners to choose hosting providers that meet their unique operational and geographical requirements,” said Luxor Director of Business Development, Aaron Foster. “Rather than a one size fits all approach Luxor aims to provide a white glove service that removes the uncertainty around hosting decisions.”

Hosting facilities offer a larger variety of environmental circumstances for otherwise limited miners. For instance, a high electricity cost in a particular municipality may dissuade an individual from purchasing mining equipment if they have no other place to operate it. Hosted mining allows these individuals to utilize outside facilities, opening up mining opportunities to the broader public.

“We’re building a full suite of products and services for miners at Luxor, and the hosting marketplace is a crucial piece of the full-stack we are building,” Foster said. “Now miners can buy, host, and mine all in one place with Luxor’s services.”