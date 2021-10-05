October 5, 2021
Hodl Hodl Closes Series B Funding Round
Publish date:

Hodl Hodl Closes Series B Funding Round

The p2p bitcoin trading and lending platform has successfully closed a Series B funding round of an undisclosed amount.
Author:
The p2p bitcoin trading and lending platform has successfully closed a Series B funding round of an undisclosed amount.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) bitcoin trading and lending platform Hodl Hodl has announced the successful closure of a Series B funding round from Kingsway Capital, Low Time Preference Fund, XBTO, and Samson Mow. The total proceeds of the round were not disclosed.

"The ability to anonymously transact on a peer-to-peer basis on Hodl Hodl's non-custodial platform effectively removes borders, allowing individuals to establish financial contracts with someone else across the world in a programmable and verifiable manner, and importantly without re-hypothecation," said Grant Gilliam, Managing Partner of Low Time Preference Funds, in an announcement shared with Bitcoin Magazine.

"This will greatly benefit those in oppressive and authoritative areas, and we are proud to support Hodl Hodl's mission," added Gilliam.

Hodl Hodl said it plans on strengthening its security, usability, and communication efforts with the proceeds of the round, after the recent challenges faced by the company.

In August, security issues in Hodl Hodl's multisig escrow system led to forced liquidations of some contracts in its lending platform, Lend at Hodl Hodl. A lack of clear and encrypted communication by the firm spurred confusion among customers at the time.

"Though recently, we have met some bumps in the road, this is the point where we will get stronger, bring more resources to build high-quality products, and put maximum effort to improve the security, usability, and communication matters," said Hodl Hodl CEO Max Kei.

All of Hodl Hodl's investors will take an active part in the further project's development, the company said. The P2P exchange is planning to form an advisory board with its investors and project supporters.

Blockstream CSO Samson Mow, who joined as a private investor, said the exchange's team is "building the perfect platform to usher in a cypherpunk future where people can trade and lend without giving up their keys."

Hodl Hodl's non-custodial trading and lending models are also what spurred interest from XBTO, according to managing partner Greg Carson.

"We invested in Hodl Hodl because they are building interesting tools for Defi using the Bitcoin network along with world-class partners," said Carson. "We have high expectations for this excellent entrepreneurial effort and hope to add value as an investor."

With the release of the Hodl Hodl exchange API, Venezuelan BTC price discovery platform Yadio and bitcoin wallet BlueWallet now integrate it.
Business

Hodl Hodl Resurfaces With Explanations After Announcing Forced Liquidations, Lacking Communication

Aug 2, 2021
Image from iOS
Business

Lolli Closes $10M Series A Funding Round Led By Logan Paul, Chantel Jeffries and Sway House Creators

Jul 28, 2021
Let's talk bitcoin - Introducing the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast
Business

P2P Bitcoin Exchanges Still Hodl Hodling On

Jun 14, 2019
Startups - Decentralized Exchange Hodl Hodl Is Launching a Bitcoin-Based Prediction Market
Business

Decentralized Exchange Hodl Hodl Is Launching a Bitcoin-Based Prediction Market

Mar 8, 2019
Mining - Bitfury Secures $80M in Private Funding Round
Business

Bitfury Secures $80M in Private Funding Round

Nov 6, 2018
The peer-to-peer exchange has addressed an issue with Google’s CAPTCHA service that was blocking Chinese bitcoin traders from accessing its website.
Markets

Hodl Hodl Circumvents Block on Chinese Bitcoin Traders

Aug 28, 2019
The peer-to-peer exchange will make extra efforts to help users buy and sell bitcoin in order to improve liquidity.
Markets

Hodl Hodl Kicks Off Liquidity Week

Aug 13, 2019
The peer-to-peer exchange has addressed an issue with Google’s CAPTCHA service that was blocking Chinese bitcoin traders from accessing its website.
Markets

Hodl Hodl Brings Non-Custodial, Bitcoin-Backed Lending Service To U.S.

Nov 13, 2020
Unchained Capital has launched its Caravan bitcoin wallet, an open-source solution that might bring multisig security to the masses.
Business

Unchained Capital Closes $5.5 Million Round Led By NYDIG

Mar 2, 2021
Startups - Crypto Platform Coinbase Secures $300 Million in Series E Funding Round
Business

Crypto Platform Coinbase Secures $300 Million in Series E Funding Round

Oct 30, 2018
With the release of the Hodl Hodl exchange API, Venezuelan BTC price discovery platform Yadio and bitcoin wallet BlueWallet now integrate it.
Markets

Hodl Hodl Launches Exchange API

Dec 13, 2019
Startups - Zhongyunhui Capital
Business

Zhongyunhui Capital, IDG Capital and Bitmain Boost BitKan Funding Round

Apr 4, 2018
Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Business

Bitcoin Lending Platform Ledn Raises $30 Million In Series A

May 26, 2021
Startups - Chainalysis Raises $30 Million in Series B Funding From Accel Ventures
Business

Chainalysis Raises $30 Million in Series B Funding From Accel Ventures

Feb 14, 2019
Unchained Capital has launched its Caravan bitcoin wallet, an open-source solution that might bring multisig security to the masses.
Business

NYDIG Leads $25 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Services Platform Unchained Capital

Jun 4, 2021