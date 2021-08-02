Hodl Hodl Resurfaces With Explanations After Announcing Forced Liquidations, Lacking Communication

Hodl Hodl Resurfaces With Explanations After Announcing Forced Liquidations, Lacking Communication

After arousing confusion with incomplete communication and forced liquidations on lending contracts, Hodl Hodl explains what happened.
Author:
Publish date:
After arousing confusion with incomplete communication and forced liquidations on lending contracts, Hodl Hodl explains what happened.

On August 1st, peer-to-peer bitcoin trading and lending platform Hodl Hodl tweeted that the company was upgrading its security measures and contacting users individually through email. A few hours later, the firm shared it was force-liquidating some contracts in its lending platform, without further explanations. But today, Hodl Hodl released a PGP signed statement explaining the events and apologizing for the lack of proper communication.

“[We] have started migration/liquidation of user contracts to prevent the potential loss of funds,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, our recent internal and external audit identified that some user payment passwords might have been compromised. This affected a limited number of contracts, but we are taking proactive measures to ensure that everyone is safe.”

Hodl Hodl’s escrow-based lending system has three keys; the lender’s, the borrower’s, and another held by the company itself. These keys comprise the platform’s 2-of-3 multisignature escrow, where two signatures, and thus two keys, are required for spending funds locked in a lending contract’s multisignature address.

User private keys, from both lender and borrower, explained @6102bitcoin, “are generated using a user-specified ‘payment password’ in combination with a client-side random number generator.” If this password is weak, Hodl Hodl or a man-in-the-middle could discover what one or more keys are through brute-force attempts and steal the funds.

Additionally, Hodl Hodl’s platform was down for some time, stopping users from releasing funds since the company’s decryption mechanism is not yet public. If it was, users could decrypt the lend contract key using their own payment password and make a release transaction, sign it, and broadcast it in situations like this. Hodl Hodl previously said it planned to make the decryption tool public in Q3 2021.

It is still unclear, however, what the specific compromise has been. HodlHodl said that the company is still investigating these issues and building tools to facilitate the migration of funds from old escrows to new ones. Hodl Hodl said it is “going to publish a transparency report” once it finishes the investigations.

The peer-to-peer exchange has addressed an issue with Google’s CAPTCHA service that was blocking Chinese bitcoin traders from accessing its website.
Markets

Hodl Hodl Brings Non-Custodial, Bitcoin-Backed Lending Service To U.S.

The peer-to-peer exchange will make extra efforts to help users buy and sell bitcoin in order to improve liquidity.
Markets

Hodl Hodl Kicks Off Liquidity Week

With the release of the Hodl Hodl exchange API, Venezuelan BTC price discovery platform Yadio and bitcoin wallet BlueWallet now integrate it.
Markets

Hodl Hodl Launches Exchange API

Let's talk bitcoin - Introducing the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast
Business

P2P Bitcoin Exchanges Still Hodl Hodling On

Startups - Decentralized Exchange Hodl Hodl Is Launching a Bitcoin-Based Prediction Market
Business

Decentralized Exchange Hodl Hodl Is Launching a Bitcoin-Based Prediction Market

BlueWallet will soon allow users to buy and sell bitcoin P2P via an integration with Hodl Hodl. On-chain and Lightning transactions will be supported.
Technical

BlueWallet to Integrate Bitcoin, Lightning Trading via Hodl Hodl

In this video interview, HodlHodl CEO Max Keidun talks about open sourcing the exchange and its API and how that aligns with a cypherpunk vision.
Business

Video Interview: Max Keidun on Open Sourcing Hodl Hodl

Blockchain - Bancor Bent on Cross-Chain Liquidity With Expansion to EOS Blockchain
Business

Bancor Bent on Cross-Chain Liquidity With Expansion to EOS Blockchain

The peer-to-peer exchange has addressed an issue with Google’s CAPTCHA service that was blocking Chinese bitcoin traders from accessing its website.
Markets

Hodl Hodl Circumvents Block on Chinese Bitcoin Traders

Blockstream has launched an atomic swap tool for its Liquid Network sidechain, enabling transaction of digital assets between blockchains.
Technical

Blockstream Announces Atomic Swap Integration for Liquid

Adoption & community - Liquid Network Expands With New Memberships and Integrations
Business

Raretoshi Hosts NFTs On The Liquid Bitcoin Sidechain

Hodl Hodl
Technical

Hodl Hodl Enables Mainnet Trading via Lightning Network

Bitcoin charity BitGive
Business

Bitcoin Water Trust, With Unique HODL Charity Model, Quickly Raises $1.3 Million In BTC

Adoption & community - Liquid Network Expands With New Memberships and Integrations
Culture

Liquid Network Expands With New Memberships and Integrations

Op-ed - Tihan Seale Announces Bitcoinica Liquidation
Business

Tihan Seale Announces Bitcoinica Liquidation