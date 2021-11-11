Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Is Bitcoin Now A Must-Have Asset For Public Companies?
Publish date:

Is Bitcoin Now A Must-Have Asset For Public Companies?

As attention on inflation heightens, public companies look to a solid store of value to protect their profits.
Author:

As attention on inflation heightens, public companies look to a solid store of value to protect their profits.

There’s no denying it: support for bitcoin among publicly-listed companies is growing. As of June this year, more than 34 public companies collectively held over 213,000 bitcoin on their balance sheet, roughly equating to 1.14% of the asset’s circulating supply. From vehicle manufacturers (Tesla) and business intelligence firms (MicroStrategy) to crypto-native companies (Coinbase, Riot Blockchain, Inc) and fintech platforms (Square, Inc), forward-looking organizations are increasingly backing “digital gold” to provide a handsome rate of return amidst rising inflation.

Why Public Firms Are Buying Bitcoin

This influx is a relatively recent phenomenon. Indeed, it’s been little over a year since Nasdaq-listed MicroStrategy became the first publicly-traded firm to buy bitcoin as part of a capital allocation strategy. At the time, CEO Michael Saylor called bitcoin “a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash.”

Six months later, automaker Tesla made a similar remark in a filing with the SEC, claiming its $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase provided “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash.”

In truth, few would bet against this trend continuing. After all, bitcoin’s performance over the past year has helped net a tidy profit for the companies who added it to their corporate treasuries. Or more accurately, for those who held firm amid choppy market conditions, such as when the cryptocurrency plunged 30% back in May – before recovering to end the day down 12%.

While price volatility will remain a major impediment for those with low risk tolerance, a recent report by asset management firm Pantera Capital suggests such swings are becoming less severe, largely due to the market becoming “broader, more valuable, and more institutional.” If this assessment holds true over the coming months and years, more public firms will start seriously considering devoting a percentage of their holdings to BTC, particularly if it continues breaking out to new all-time highs.

Such an eventuality is hardly out of the question. Fidelity Investments Director of Global/Macro Jurrien Timmer thinks bitcoin will hit $100,000 by 2023 while other strategists see the six-figure milestone reached by 2021’s end. In any case, bitcoin’s short-term value mightn’t be as big a driver of acceptance as general cultural sentiment. Sentiment that owes much to events such as the recent launch of the first U.S. exchange-traded bitcoin fund, which attracted a record-setting $1 billion of investor cash.

The appearance of a bitcoin ETF on the world’s biggest equities market is, of course, a major milestone as it effectively represents a seal of approval for bitcoin legitimacy and acceptance by traditional financial institutions. That doesn’t mean that an ETF is the same as individuals physically holding bitcoin, though. Futures ETFs have no bitcoin backing them and are instead better viewed as a “bet” on a potential inflation hedge. Which is why Grayscale’s global head of ETFs, Dave LaValle, says investors “should have a choice between ETFs that are futures and physical bitcoin based.”

Aside from the ETF launch and recent price action, bitcoin has benefited reputationally from the rhetoric and actions of big banks, who have either softened their stance on the asset or established their own bitcoin trading divisions. Last month, for example, U.S. Bank – the country’s fifth-largest retail bank – announced that it would offer bitcoin custody services to fund managers. Bank of New York Mellon, Northern Trust and State Street are also getting into the crypto custody business, while Goldman Sachs has started supplying its institutional trading clients with research reports from cryptocurrency data board The Block.

Threat Of Hyperinflation Strengthens Case For Bitcoin

The consumer price index shows that prices increased 5.4% year over year in September, a near 30-year high. Forget inflation, rumors of impending hyperinflation are starting to circulate – particularly on crypto Twitter. One person that has drawn attention to the threat is Square/Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who tweeted “Hyperinflation is going to change everything. It’s happening.” on October 23.

Elon Musk – never exactly reluctant to offer an opinion – endorsed the view a few days later, noting “strong inflationary pressure in the short term.”

Inflation fears, which have undoubtedly been exacerbated by the Federal Reserve Board’s attempts to manage the post-COVID 19 economy via eye-watering stimulus measures, generally strengthen bitcoin’s digital gold narrative. As a provably scarce asset with a fixed monetary supply, the cryptocurrency has long been touted as an inflation hedge. Last year, none other than billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said bitcoin “reminds me of gold when I first got into the business in 1976.”

In June, Jones elaborated on this earlier remark, commenting: “I like bitcoin as a portfolio diversifier… The only thing that I know for certain is, I want to have 5% in gold, 5% in bitcoin, 5% in cash, 5% in commodities.”

Whether or not the inflationary chickens come home to roost is anyone’s guess. But as bitcoin continues to attain legitimacy, an institutional buyer’s market might well be upon us. Which public company will be next to follow Tesla down the rabbit hole?

This is a guest post by Sadie Williamson. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

23082021-One-Year-Since-Launch,-Invictus-Capital’s-Bitcoin-Alpha-Reaps-Benefits-Release-image-3
Business

Companies Now Hold Over 1.6 Million Bitcoin, Almost 8% Of Total Supply

Aug 25, 2021
As companies adopt Bitcoin, they will begin to gain new levels of leverage over the state and amplify their ability to do commerce globally.
Culture

The Sovereign Company Thesis

Dec 9, 2020
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Business

Nashville Contracting Company Encourages Clients To Pay In Bitcoin Due To Inflation

Jul 8, 2021
Bitcoin security and private keys are important to maintain the safety and privacy of.
Culture

Why Insurance Companies Need Bitcoin

Sep 2, 2021
According to research from CryptoUK, nearly three-quarters of crypto companies in the United Kingdom are forced to open foreign bank accounts.
Business

Survey: U.K. Crypto Companies Must Bank Abroad

Jul 22, 2019
By comparing bitcoin’s available for trade vs. traditional markets, it’s apparent that the digital asset is much more mature than many think.
Markets

Bitcoin Is A Mature Asset

Oct 23, 2020
Bitcoin donations and grants involve one group gifting another with BTC to support their work.
Culture

Twitter Must Adopt A Bitcoin Dividend For Users

Oct 11, 2021
As Bitcoin transforms the incentives around energy use, will solar power become the future of mining?
Business

Is Solar Power A Good Fit For Bitcoin Mining?

Aug 24, 2021
Investing - “Bye Gold
Business

Despite Criticism, Bitcoin Is A Superior Investment To Gold

Jun 12, 2021
Report Highlights Merits of Bitcoin Investment Among Global Uncertainty
Culture

Bitcoin For Georgia: How To Use Bitcoin As A Nation!

Jul 20, 2021
Chinese bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Bitmain has opened a headquarters in Texas, marking the latest in a trend for the Lone Star State.
Business

How Texas Is Becoming A Mecca For Bitcoin Miners

May 4, 2021
BitcoinMagazine®-thumbnails-AlexGladstein
Culture

Bitcoin Is A Trojan Horse For Freedom

Sep 21, 2021
A forthcoming Bitcoin Improvement Proposal could greatly reduce the bandwidth required to run a full node.
Business

@NVK Launches PaysBitcoin.org To Track Companies Offering BTC Compensation

Apr 6, 2021
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Following $500 Million Sale To Buy Bitcoin, MicroStrategy Exploring A $1 Billion One

Jun 15, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

MaraPool Members Now Have Access To NYDIG Services Tailored For Bitcoin Miners

Sep 2, 2021