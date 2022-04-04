Skip to main content
Bitcoin Company IBEX Raises $4 Million, Eyes Expansion
News

Bitcoin Company IBEX Raises $4 Million, Eyes Expansion

IBEX Mercado secured $4 million in funding through a seed round of investments strengthening the company’s goals for expansion in the Americas and Europe.

IBEX Mercado secured $4 million in funding through a seed round of investments strengthening the company’s goals for expansion in the Americas and Europe.

  • IBEX Mercado closed a $4 million seed round investment.
  • The seed round places a $20 million valuation on IBEX as they seek to expand in the Americas and Europe.
  • The investor class includes Stillmark, LUM Ventures, Fulgur Ventures and others who share IBEX values in assisting “previously-neglected people” gain access to unprecedented economic opportunity.

IBEX Mercado, an infrastructure company that on-boards banks and businesses to Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, secured $4 million in a seed round of investor funding, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Expansion and customer acquisition are set in IBEX’s reticle as the $20 million valuation, fueled by Stillmark, LUM Ventures, Fulgur Ventures, Hivemind Ventures and Ten31, converge on the intention of growth in the Americas and Europe.

“Many people still have the wrong idea about Bitcoin,” said founder and CEO of IBEX Mercado, Jose Luis Lemus, per the release. “It isn’t just a store of value, or even a faster and cheaper way of transacting: it’s the platform for the most audacious, transformative shift of financial power in history.”

IBEX was instrumental in the rollout of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador. They helped businesses like Starbucks achieve impressive turnarounds for implementing the Lightning Network, allowing users in the country to transact with their bitcoin. The small Guatemala-based company holds the values and needs of the unbanked at the forefront of its mind with each step it takes towards achieving its hyperbitcoinization goals.

“It’s obscene that in the 21st century, a third of the planet remains unbanked and an even greater number are underbanked – including in the world’s richest societies,” Lemus said. “The Lightning Network will bring these people into the global economy, enabling them to transact competitively and equitably, and giving them charge of their own financial destiny for the first time in their lives.”

IBEX finds itself accompanied by many investment firms eyeing the rising implementations available to businesses through Lightning Network integration. As Lightning development continues, IBEX seeks to prepare the world for what they see coming next.

“By unlocking this immensely long-tail of previously neglected people, they gain instant access to a huge range of customers and new revenue streams,” Lemus said. “This investment is testament to the unprecedented economic opportunities that Lightning is about to bring to the world.”

There are various reasons why you should withdraw your bitcoin and utilize self-custody.
Business

Hexa Wallet's Fundraising Crosses $1 Million, Funds To Be Used For Bitcoin Self-Custody Solutions

By Shawn AmickMar 11, 2022
News
seed-announcement-bitcoinmagazine-01
Business

Bitcoin Company Voltage Raises $6M In Seed Round

By NamciosJan 20, 2022
News
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

Bitcoin Company OpenNode Raises $20M At $220M Valuation

By NamciosFeb 9, 2022
News
Michael Saylor
Business

MacroStrategy Closes $205 Million Bitcoin-Collateralized Loan From Silvergate Bank To Buy BTC

By Shawn AmickMar 29, 2022
News
Football Sports
Business

Drake Wins More Than $1 Million In Bitcoin On Super Bowl Bet

By Shawn AmickFeb 14, 2022
News
- Mobile Bitcoin Wallet BRD Raises $15 Million
Business

Mobile Bitcoin Wallet BRD Raises $15 Million, Plans for Expansion in Asia

By Jimmy AkiJan 25, 2019
Bitcoin magazine is creating a Ukraine division to bring sound money to the area.
Business

$4.4 Million In Bitcoin Has Been Donated To Ukrainian Military Support Groups

By Shawn AmickFeb 25, 2022
News
untitled
Business

Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Announces New Lightning Donation Streaming Tool

By Shawn AmickMar 29, 2022
News
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

Ten31 Partners With Seetee For Powerhouse Bitcoin Infrastructure Investment Initiative

By Shawn AmickMar 31, 2022
News
Every bitcoin chart and on chain analytic picture includes technical analysis lines.
Business

Global Supply Chain Logistics Company Flexport Has Bitcoin On Their Balance Sheet

By Shawn AmickFeb 28, 2022
News
Compute North’s latest and largest colocation center will provide 100 megawatts of power in Nebraska with bitcoin mining clients in mind.
Business

Compute North Raises $385M In Capital Growth Round

By NamciosFeb 9, 2022
News
stillmark_team_9
Business

Stillmark, Bitcoin Venture Capitalist Firm Appoints Vikash Singh As Principal Investor

By Shawn AmickMar 17, 2022
News
basketball-iso
Business

Compton Magic Partners With Swan Bitcoin For Bitcoin-Basketball Program

By Shawn AmickMar 31, 2022
News
The new free wallet service from Casa is built on its premium security technology while offering private key management education and encrypted recovery phrase storage.
Markets

Bitcoin Custody Provider Casa Announces $4 Million Raised In Seed Funding

By Peter ChawagaFeb 3, 2021
Investing - Kraken Advances U.K. Expansion With the Acquisition of Futures Platform
Business

Kraken Exchange Integrates Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

By NamciosMar 31, 2022
News