PayPal to Expand Bitcoin Buying to UK, Says Wallet Withdrawals in Progress

PayPal to Expand Bitcoin Buying to UK, Says Wallet Withdrawals in Progress

PayPal's launch of Bitcoin buy and sell services in the U.K. could soon allow thousands to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency's price movements.
Author:
Publish date:
PayPal's launch of Bitcoin buy and sell services in the U.K. could soon allow thousands to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency's price movements.

PayPal president and CEO Dan Schulman has issued new details about the payment giant’s Bitcoin and cryptocurrency services expansion.

As part of the company’s Q2 earnings call Wednesday, Schulman hinted at the possibility buy and sell functionality would be available in the U.K. as soon as next month, a development that would find it following through on promises issued as far back as February.

Although the call contained no mention of Bitcoin directly, Schulman said the company is adding functionality to its Venmo crypto services, which if launched in the U.K. could allow thousands to gain Bitcoin price exposure.

CEO Dan Schulman said, “We're also seeing strong adoption and trading of crypto on Venmo. In this quarter, we expanded the Venmo value proposition to allow merchants and consumers to pay for goods and services and receive buyer and seller protections for commerce transactions.”

Still, Schulman was short in his remarks on the company’s most-requested feature, the ability for users to make use of some of the Bitcoin protocol’s most basic components, namely withdrawing Bitcoin to their own wallets.

Today, PayPal merely allows customers to buy and sell Bitcoin internally via a form of an internal IOU.

Schulman hinted such updates may be part of a larger effort at the company to debut an updated product it is calling a “super app,” which would offer “high-yield savings, early access to direct deposit funds, new and improved bill pay functionality, messaging capabilities as well as additional crypto capabilities and customized deals and offers.”

Still, PayPal appears to be more interested in new opportunities in the broader cryptocurrency space than it is on embracing the fundamentals of Bitcoin. For instance, the call included remarks praising central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and “interesting DeFi applications.”

For Bitcoin users who see the app as a way to ease consumer onboarding, however, there was hope essential wallet features might soon be forthcoming.

Schulman concluded:

“We're working right now on transfers to third-party wallets, and we really want to make sure that we create a very seamless process for taxes and tax reporting. And so we're really looking at how do we integrate that into both the trading and the buy with crypto on our platform.”

Privacy & security - PayPal Wins Patent for Ransomware Detection Solution
Technical

PayPal Introduces Ability To Buy, Sell And Hold Bitcoin

Privacy & security - PayPal Wins Patent for Ransomware Detection Solution
Business

PayPal To Add Support For Third-Party Bitcoin Wallet Transfers

The news that PayPal is giving more than 300 million users access to bitcoin is bullish. But it’s not empowering them to truly control their funds.
Business

Bitcoin Gets Big Boost As PayPal Announces Cryptocurrency Checkout Service

Payments - Palestinian Fundamentalist Group Hamas Receives Funding via Bitcoin
Business

Venmo Customers Can Now Buy, Sell And Hold Bitcoin In App

Screen Shot 2021-07-20 at 8.06.15 AM
Business

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management CEO Says Clients See Bitcoin as Asset Class to Invest In

Privacy & security - PayPal Wins Patent for Ransomware Detection Solution
Business

PayPal To Acquire Digital Asset Custody Provider Curv

Coincards Expands to Allow Americans to Buy Gift Cards With Bitcoin
Business

Coincards Expands to Allow Americans to Buy Gift Cards With Bitcoin

During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Business

Jack Dorsey to Twitter Shareholders: We Must 'Invest Aggressively' in Bitcoin

The introduction of bitcoin purchases to PayPal’s 346 million global users is the biggest step toward mainstream crypto adoption ever.
Culture

Palling Up To Crypto: Could PayPal's Bitcoin Accommodation Lead To Widespread Adoption?

Jack Mallers is the founder of Strike, a Lightning Network based payments platform for Bitcoin.
Business

Strike Adds Bitcoin Buying Tab In App

Regulation - Coinbase Renews Money Transmitter License in Wyoming
Business

Coinbase Adds PayPal As Payment Option For U.S. Users

BitcoinMagazine®-transact
Guides

How to Buy, Sell And Transact With Bitcoin

Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin.
Business

EU Proposes Law To KYC All Wallet Transfers

Op-ed - It's Much Too Soon to Regulate Bitcoin
Business

It's Much Too Soon to Regulate Bitcoin, Says Deloitte Exec

Payments - Study Predicts Bitcoin Could Become Leading Payment System Within Decade
Business

Amazon Is Getting Serious About Accepting Bitcoin For Payment