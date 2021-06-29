Argo Blockchain Secures $20 Million, Bitcoin-Backed Loan To Expand Texas Mining Farm

Argo Blockchain Secures $20 Million, Bitcoin-Backed Loan To Expand Texas Mining Farm

Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain has secured a $20 million, bitcoin-backed loan agreement to expand its operations in Texas.
Author:
Publish date:
Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain has secured a $20 million, bitcoin-backed loan agreement to expand its operations in Texas.

Bitcoin mining firm Argo Blockchain has announced that it secured a $20 million loan agreement with financial services company Galaxy Digital for a term of six months, using a portion of its BTC holdings as collateral.

"We are delighted to work with Galaxy Digital LP as we pursue our growth plans, and to form a solid relationship with them as a financing partner," the CEO of Argo, Peter Wall, said in the announcement. "This agreement allows Argo to secure competitive terms on a loan facility while also allowing us to continue to HODL our Bitcoin."

The London-headquartered mining company plans to use the loan proceeds to continue building its data centers in West Texas and meet its operating cash flow requirements. Argo ventured into the state last month when it secured two hydro-powered data centers that amount to 20 megawatts of power capacity from renewable energy sources — seeking to fulfill the company's green goal.

But perhaps more importantly, this loan format allows Argo Blockchain to expand its mining operations while refraining from selling any of its bitcoin holdings — a somewhat counterintuitive move in the mining industry that also demonstrates an institutional HODL mentality.

However, the edict entrenched in the Bitcoin community — to hold one's BTC funds until hyperbitcoinization — is more than a mere novelty. Those who understand Bitcoin's fundamentals and therefore its potential are usually very reluctant to sell the underlying asset. Because, on its way to full adoption and complete monetization, Bitcoin will climb steeply in purchasing power against conventional fiat currencies such as the dollar.

As a result, Bitcoiners might resort to borrowing U.S. dollars against their bitcoin, for instance, to cover any dollar-denominated expenses while abstaining from paying capital gains taxes. But as institutional players venture into a HODL mentality, both they and the Bitcoin network win. By refraining from selling, market participants might make "number go up" even more and are likely to fuel Bitcoin adoption, liquidity and maturity further.

And miners, specifically, who have traditionally needed to sell their mined BTC to cover operating expenses, now see another option. By taking a loan against their bitcoin, miners might be able to reduce that very same debt over its term as bitcoin appreciates. Additionally, their short-, medium- and long-term purchasing power might increase altogether for as long as their expenses remain priced in fiat currencies.

Compute North’s latest and largest colocation center will provide 100 megawatts of power in Nebraska with bitcoin mining clients in mind.
Business

Inside Argo Blockchain’s Mission To Change Bitcoin Mining

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Argo Blockchain Buys Hydro Data Centers To Realize Green Bitcoin Mining Vision

Regulation - Proposed Texas Bill Would Require ID Verification for Crypto Use
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm BIT To Invest $25 Million In Texas Data Center

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Argo, DMG Blockchain Join Group Promoting Bitcoin Mining Decarbonization

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Mining Farm Turning Waste Coal Into Bitcoin Raises $105 Million

Chinese bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Bitmain has opened a headquarters in Texas, marking the latest in a trend for the Lone Star State.
Business

How Texas Is Becoming A Mecca For Bitcoin Miners

Regulation - Proposed Texas Bill Would Require ID Verification for Crypto Use
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Blockcap Moves Headquarters To Texas As State Embraces Bitcoin

Layer1 has secured new funding to develop a full-stack bitcoin mining infrastructure and bring more of the global hash power to the U.S.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Genesis Makes $93 Million Purchase Of Canaan ASICs

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Sustainable Bitcoin Mining In North America With Peter Wall

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Compute North To Host 70,000 Marathon Bitcoin Miners At Texas Data Center

As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Compute North Raises $25 Million To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

New York State Waters Down Bill Seeking To Ban Bitcoin Mining Over Environmental Concerns

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Barred From China, BIT Mining Has Started Moving Bitcoin Mining Operations To Kazakhstan

Chinese bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Bitmain has opened a headquarters in Texas, marking the latest in a trend for the Lone Star State.
Business

Bitmain Opens 50 MW Bitcoin Mining Center in Texas

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm HIVE Blockchain Approved For Nasdaq Listing