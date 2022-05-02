Skip to main content
Argentina’s Largest Private Bank Now Allows Users To Buy Bitcoin
News

Argentina’s Largest Private Bank Now Allows Users To Buy Bitcoin

Banco Galicia, the largest private bank in Argentina, is allowing its users to buy, sell, send and receive bitcoin on its mobile application.

Banco Galicia, the largest private bank in Argentina, is allowing its users to buy, sell, send and receive bitcoin on its mobile application.

  • Banco Galicia is the largest private bank in Argentina by market share and recently announced it will allow its customers to invest in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
  • Argentina is suffering from hyper-inflation as inflation hit a 20 year high just a few weeks ago.
  • Strike, a bitcoin payment infrastructure company, launched in Argentina earlier this year.

Banco Galicia (Nasdaq: GGAL), the largest Argentinian private bank, confirmed that it will allow its users to buy and sell bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in a series of “new investment options,” in a tweet earlier today.

The bank reportedly added a feature within the investment section of its mobile application for users to acquire BTC and a select few other cryptocurrencies, according to a report from CoinDesk.

Banco Galicia will be working with Lirium, a cryptocurrency infrastructure company, to accomplish the rollout of these new investment vehicles. Lirium enables banks and digital wallets to buy, sell, send, and receive cryptocurrencies.

Argentina has become increasingly friendly towards bitcoin adoption over the course of the past two years. In August, 2021 Alberto Fernandez, President of Argentina, was asked if he would follow the likes of El Salvador in making bitcoin legal tender stating: "I don't want to go too far out on a limb [...] but there is no reason to say no."

At the time Fernandez made this comment, Argentina was seventh in the world inflation index.

Prior to El Salvador's adoption, the bitcoin payments infrastructure company known as Strike launched in the region. In January 2022 Strike launched in Argentina providing a step-forward for bitcoin adoption in the region. Strike’s CEO, Jack Maller took to Twitter for the announcement.

“Today, we launch a superior financial experience to a country that faces hyperinflation, predatory payment networks, and unusable cross-border transfers,” Mallers continued, “Today, we use the world’s open monetary network, Bitcoin, to give hope to the people of Argentina.”

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy To Allow Employees To Invest In Bitcoin As Part Of 401(k) Plan

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News
image (20)
Business

Bitcoin App Strike Launches In Argentina

By NamciosJan 11, 2022
News
Op-ed - Wineries Growing the Bitcoin Ecosystem: Where Wine Goes So Goes the World
Business

Brazilian Wine Club Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment On Mobile App

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

Bitcoin App Strike In Argentina: Under The Hood

By NamciosJan 13, 2022
Feature
Virginia Senate Passes Bill Allowing State Banks To Offer Bitcoin Custody Services
Business

Virginia Senate Passes Bill Allowing State Banks To Offer Bitcoin Custody Services

By Shawn AmickMar 7, 2022
News
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Culture

Member Of Argentina's National Congress Submits Bill To Allow Workers To Receive Salary In Bitcoin

By NikJul 7, 2021
The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

Silvergate Bank Saw Over $14 Billion in Bitcoin, Crypto Deposited In Q1 2022

By Shawn AmickApr 19, 2022
News
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Business

Israeli Bank Leumi To Launch Bitcoin Trading

By Shawn AmickMar 25, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Southeast Asia’s Largest Online Sneaker Marketplace Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMar 15, 2022
News
A bitcoin mining rig with connected power supply unit (bitcoin miner)
Business

Bitfarms Mined 405 Bitcoin In April, Now Holds 5,646 BTC

By Shawn Amick5 hours ago
News
Elon Musk Tesla
Business

Bitcoin Is ‘A Liquid Alternative To Cash’ Says Elon Musk’s Tesla

By Shawn Amick2 hours ago
News
“Thanks to the arrival of bitcoin, Argentines may finally have a sound money alternative before them.”
Business

Argentina Authorities Require Bitcoin Exchanges To Provide Transaction Data

By Tyler LarocheMay 14, 2021
Texas Austin and Houston are bitcoin mining hubs and quickly expanding.
Business

Fort Worth, Texas Set To Vote On A Bitcoin Mining Bill Tomorrow

By Shawn AmickApr 25, 2022
News
Michael Saylor
Business

MacroStrategy Closes $205 Million Bitcoin-Collateralized Loan From Silvergate Bank To Buy BTC

By Shawn AmickMar 29, 2022
News
Adoption - Coinme and Coinstar Plan Expansion of Bitcoin ATMs Across 19 U.S. States
Business

Coinme Has Launched 23 Bitcoin-Enabled Kiosks In Vermont

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News