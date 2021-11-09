Apple CEO Tim Cook Says He Owns Bitcoin

Tim Cook said in an interview today he owns bitcoin and is interested in it.

“I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio,” he said.

The Apple big boss reiterated, however, that his interest was from a “personal point of view” rather than a corporate one.

Apple CEO Tim Cook implied in an interview on November 9 that he personally owns bitcoin after he was asked the question at the DealBook conference.

“I do. I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio,” Cook said when asked if he owned bitcoin or another cryptocurrency. “I’m not giving anyone investment advice by the way.”

Cook was also asked if he could be labeled as a Bitcoin bull specifically. He dodged, saying he wouldn’t like to put a label on it, but that Bitcoin is certainly “something I’m interested in.”

Cook added that he had been interested in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency “for a while” and that he had been researching them. The Apple big boss reiterated, however, that his interest is purely from a “personal point of view” and the company currently has no plans to jump on the Bitcoin bandwagon.



“I wouldn’t go invest in crypto, not because I wouldn’t invest my own money, but because I don’t think people buy Apple stock to get exposure to crypto,” Cook said, referring to how he wouldn’t invest his company’s treasury into his personal interest in Bitcoin.

As far as adding Bitcoin services to Apple products or accepting BTC as payment, Cook also said it’s “not something we have immediate plans to do.”

In October, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak showed to be a more Bitcoin bull than Cook, saying that “Bitcoin is mathematical purity” and “there can never be another Bitcoin created.” Wozniak also drew parallels between the “artificial” U.S. dollar and the “mathematically pure” Bitcoin.