Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Apple CEO Tim Cook Says He Owns Bitcoin
Publish date:

Apple CEO Tim Cook Says He Owns Bitcoin

Cook said he personally owns bitcoin and is interested in it, adding that he had been researching cryptocurrency “for a while.”
Author:

Cook said he personally owns bitcoin and is interested in it, adding that he had been researching cryptocurrency “for a while.”

  • Tim Cook said in an interview today he owns bitcoin and is interested in it.
  • “I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio,” he said.
  • The Apple big boss reiterated, however, that his interest was from a “personal point of view” rather than a corporate one.

Apple CEO Tim Cook implied in an interview on November 9 that he personally owns bitcoin after he was asked the question at the DealBook conference.

“I do. I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio,” Cook said when asked if he owned bitcoin or another cryptocurrency. “I’m not giving anyone investment advice by the way.”

Cook was also asked if he could be labeled as a Bitcoin bull specifically. He dodged, saying he wouldn’t like to put a label on it, but that Bitcoin is certainly “something I’m interested in.”

Cook added that he had been interested in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency “for a while” and that he had been researching them. The Apple big boss reiterated, however, that his interest is purely from a “personal point of view” and the company currently has no plans to jump on the Bitcoin bandwagon.

“I wouldn’t go invest in crypto, not because I wouldn’t invest my own money, but because I don’t think people buy Apple stock to get exposure to crypto,” Cook said, referring to how he wouldn’t invest his company’s treasury into his personal interest in Bitcoin.

As far as adding Bitcoin services to Apple products or accepting BTC as payment, Cook also said it’s “not something we have immediate plans to do.”

In October, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak showed to be a more Bitcoin bull than Cook, saying that “Bitcoin is mathematical purity” and “there can never be another Bitcoin created.” Wozniak also drew parallels between the “artificial” U.S. dollar and the “mathematically pure” Bitcoin.

21-Days-Ad1-Newsletter-1200x300-v3 copy

steve
Business

Bitcoin Is Mathematical Purity, Says Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak

Oct 29, 2021
https___cdn.cnn.com_cnnnext_dam_assets_210406171514-02-jamie-dimon-file-restricted
Business

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Bitcoin Is Fool's Gold, Here's Why He's Wrong

Oct 4, 2021
605684076
Business

$6 Billion Soros Fund CEO: Bitcoin Is More Than An Inflation Hedge

Oct 6, 2021
Dark web - It Looks as if Another Darknet Market Era Is Coming to an End
Business

Darknet Bitcoin Mixer Operator Bust, Judge Says Bitcoin Is Money

Aug 19, 2021
President Donald Trump broke his silence on Bitcoin via Twitter and nothing happened. Except for some priceless community reactions.
Business

Former U.S. President Donald Trump Says He Doesn't Like Bitcoin Because It Competes With Dollar

Jun 7, 2021
5df009bbfd9db24461766b67
Markets

Bitcoin Is The Best Form Of Money, Says Morgan Creek Capital CEO

Oct 14, 2021
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Mexican Billionaire Calls Fiat Fraud, Says His Bank Working To Accept Bitcoin

Jun 28, 2021
Image from iOS (3) (1)
Business

Billionaire Howard Marks: Bitcoin Has Advantages Relative To Gold

Sep 14, 2021
gettyimages-468810564
Markets

Bitcoin Could Become World Reserve Currency, Says Senator Rand Paul

Oct 25, 2021
Cryptocurrency Regulation in the U.S. Faces Uncertainty in 2020
Business

Biden Tech Advisor Owns Between $1 Million And $5 Million In Bitcoin

Jun 8, 2021
Adoption & community - The Man Behind Bitcoin Pizza Day Is More Than a Meme: He’s a Mining Pioneer
Culture

The Man Behind Bitcoin Pizza Day Is More Than a Meme: He’s a Mining Pioneer

May 22, 2019
Op Ed: Tendencies and Opportunities of Bitcoin Taxation in the EU - A close up of a bright light - Bitcoin
Business

Valkyrie Investments CEO On Bitcoin: “Absolutely A Digital Store Of Value”

Oct 6, 2021
After Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, changed his Twitter bio to “bitcoin,” attention and the price surged.
Business

Elon Musk Capitulates On Bitcoin, Says Tesla Will Resume BTC Payments When Mining Gets Greener

Jun 14, 2021
Architects of Paraguay’s Bitcoin legislation argue that its regulatory framework is the best way to foster a mining industry in the country.
Business

Paraguayan Congressman Would Make Bitcoin Legal Tender If Elected President

Sep 17, 2021
Op-ed - Apple Inc. Bans Blockchain Wallet.
Culture

Apple Inc. Bans Blockchain Wallet

Feb 6, 2014