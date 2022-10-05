Skip to main content
How A $5 Bitcoin Purchase Cascaded Into A $1.5 Million Viral Movement
Opinion

How A $5 Bitcoin Purchase Cascaded Into A $1.5 Million Viral Movement

A brief description of the founding and subsequent purchases within Stackchain, a Bitcoin-stacking subculture.

A brief description of the founding and subsequent purchases within Stackchain, a Bitcoin-stacking subculture.

This is an opinion editorial by Mason Price, an emerging number cruncher, meme maker and aspiring writer.

This article was originally published here.

Stackheight 1762

A brief description of the founding and subsequent purchases within Stackchain, a Bitcoin-stacking subculture.

Almost two months before he deleted his account, @ArizonanHODL tweeted an unassuming screenshot of a $5 Bitcoin purchase. Any regular person — and by “regular” I mean not a psychopathic, dark tetrad Bitcoin fanatic — wouldn’t have batted an eye, but those of us that are familiar with Bitcoin Twitter know that the community, like Bitcoin itself, is an unstoppable force even through a bear market. This was the case for @ArizonanHODL’s tweet, from which a new Bitcoin subculture full of stacking sats and making memes was born.

A brief description of the founding and subsequent purchases within Stackchain, a Bitcoin-stacking subculture.

@ArizonanHODL terminated his account when the Stackchain genesis block hit 669 likes. A bitter-sweet conclusion.

What Is The Stackchain?

The Stackchain is the gamification of stacking sats with your fellow Bitcoin plebs. It all takes place on a single Twitter thread which consists of screenshots of bitcoin buys called “blocks.” Each block is $1 more than the previous and the latest block, known as the “tip,” can be found by searching the hashtag #stackchaintip and sorting by latest.

A brief description of the founding and subsequent purchases within Stackchain, a Bitcoin-stacking subculture.

@7noBodywins (formerly @satskeeper)

The story goes like this: @ArizonanHodl posts his $5 bitcoin buy, @Happyclowntime, also known as Bob, followed it up with a $6 buy and Satskeeper followed Bob’s with a $7 buy. You can see where this is going and so did Bitcoin twitter. In a matter of weeks, the Stackchain had drawn in 400 unique plebs into stacking on the Stackchain. The $1 incremental purchases have continued and there’s no end in sight.

A brief description of the founding and subsequent purchases within Stackchain, a Bitcoin-stacking subculture.

Stackchain Accomplishments

Many plebs have speculated that the Stackchain is the single largest thread on Twitter and that isn’t the only crazy Stackchain statistic. In eight weeks those participating in the Stackchain went from having bought a mere $5 of bitcoin to a whopping $1.5 million of bitcoin cumulatively, or in bitcoin terms, from accumulating a few thousand sats to over 7.5 billion sats (75 bitcoin).

A brief description of the founding and subsequent purchases within Stackchain, a Bitcoin-stacking subculture.

Stackchainers not only have an undeniable goal of growing their stacks but they also aim to further Bitcoin adoption. Coordinating fundraisers for Bitcoin-related initiatives is very much aligned with that goal. Here are a few projects the Stackchain has donated to:

  • Stacks For Bitcoin Beach: An initiative where Stackchainers raised over $6,000 to help fund Bitcoin education in El Salvador.

Link to embedded Tweets one and two.

  • The Flashstack For Bitcoin Ekasi: The donations funded the purchase of ~30 phones for kids in an African township so that they could have the opportunity to learn about Bitcoin by working for and earning rewards in Bitcoin.

Link to embedded Tweet.

  • Flashstack For Hodlonaut: Stackchainers raised several thousand dollars using the tag #Stacks4Hodlonaut to help fund Hodlonaut in his legal battle against Craig Wright, aka Faketoshi.

Link to embedded Tweet.

Rules And Stackchain Improvement Proposals (SIPs)

Stackchain’s ruleset continues to grow. For a deeper dive into the ruleset and Stackchain apps check out our GitHub here.

Three Important Stackchain Components To Remember:

  1. Stackjoins
    A stackjoin is when multiple plebs combine their Bitcoin purchases so that the sum of all the purchases equals the stack height. As an example, let’s say the stackheight is $500. 5 people can each stack $100 and include all of the buys in link and/or photo form in the stackjoined block. Tag your Bitcoin buy #stackjoin and it will be added to the stackjoin mempool. It can be as little as $1.
  2. Solo Blocks
    This is when someone purchases the total block. To do so find the Stackchain tip and comment the amount of the previous buy +$1 directly to the Tip.
  3. Forks
    This occurs when two or more people stack the same block creating a chain split. These forks can continue for multiple blocks as Stackers fight over which fork should win. This was the case for many blocks including blocks 888, 1492, and the three forks that are currently being resolved.
A brief description of the founding and subsequent purchases within Stackchain, a Bitcoin-stacking subculture.

Stackchain whales have been a huge help in increasing the stack height and leaderboards have been a fun way to gamify stacking sats. From the leaderboards, we can see that stackjoins have become an ever-increasing contributor to growing the stack height. They have been steadily growing into the largest spot on the leaderboards and are expected to continue to do so as blocks get more expensive.

A brief description of the founding and subsequent purchases within Stackchain, a Bitcoin-stacking subculture.

Stackjoins are tied for third on the block count leaderboard and are fourth place on the cuckbucks burned leaderboard

The Stackchain Timeline

A brief description of the founding and subsequent purchases within Stackchain, a Bitcoin-stacking subculture.

Blocks Stacked Per Day & Bitcoin Bought Per Day

In memory of our beloved @ArizonanHODL’s Twitter account.

A brief description of the founding and subsequent purchases within Stackchain, a Bitcoin-stacking subculture.

This is a guest post by Mason Price. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Time is money, and printing fiat money makes bitcoin more valuable and makes currency melt top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin, The Purchasing Power Preserver

By Dan
Opinion
Houses and Homes are the best ways for communities and neighbors to interact with bitcoin and talk about the discussion of social speaking top photo.
Culture

The Real Scaling Solution For Bitcoin

By Knut Svanholm
Opinion
Bitcoin Pizza Day is a time to get together with friends and family to remember the day that marked the first time bitcoin had a market value top photo.
Culture

The Evolution Of Bitcoin Pizza Day Celebrations

By Casey Carrillo
Opinion
Education has become a key part in the fiat system making colleges and high schools and students anti bitcoin valued top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Songsheet: How Education Became A Fountain Of Fiat Values

By Jimmy Song
Opinion
Bitcoin is a chance for the future and industrial society to become better top photo.
Culture

Five Reasons Why American Cities Will Be The Engine Of The U.S. Bitcoin Economy

By Frank Nuessle
Opinion
Healing symptoms of widespread societal issues without fixing the underlying cause will lead to more of the same and doesn’t actually solve anything top photo.
Business

The Importance Of Keeping Bitcoin Adoption Local

By Doug
Opinion
To HODL, or hold on to your bitcoin, is to store it in a wallet and not sell it top photo.
Culture

The Habits Of Highly Effective HODLers

By Tyler Parks
Opinion
Bitcoin can free us from fiat chains, the legacy financial system and censorship top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Is A Movement For Financial Freedom. Cryptocurrency Is Not

By Archie Chaudhury
Opinion
Fiat science and theory is a form of academic scams much like alt coins, whereas bitcoin is pure proof of work top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Songsheet: How Science Became A Fiat Hype Machine

By Jimmy Song
Opinion
The third-ever Bitcoin Halving was a chance to celebrate and explore one of Bitcoiners’ favorite topics: hyperbitcoinization.
Culture

There Will Never Be More Than 21 Million Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin Bulls Chasing Fiat Uncle Sam
Culture

How The Federal Government Showed Me The Importance Of Bitcoin

By Jason Harris
Opinion
A proof-of-concept developed at a hackathon in Portugal could replace fiat change with Lightning-delivered sats.
Business

Stacking Sats: How Small Weekly Investments Can Offer Decent Returns

By Dion Guillaume
Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value top photo.
Business

The Path To A Bitcoin Standard In Africa

By Charlene Fadirepo
Opinion
The first chapter of Jordan Peterson’s “12 Rules For Life” relates to Bitcoin socially, evolutionarily, economically and psychologically top photo.
Culture

A Blessing From Dr. Jordan Peterson At Bitcoin 2022

By Jesse Willms
Opinion
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys Over $400 Million In Bitcoin As Price Dips

By Namcios