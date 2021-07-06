A Miner Step Forward

A Miner Step Forward

Bitcoin mining is an important part of the network, as demonstrated by last week’s events.
Author:
Publish date:
Bitcoin mining is an important part of the network, as demonstrated by last week’s events.

Last Week In Bitcoin is a series discussing the events of the previous week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis.

Summary

As the fallout of China’s crypto crackdown continues, the effects of over half of the world’s bitcoin miners going offline have been felt. Being the product of absolute genius, bitcoin’s mining algorithm adjusted, decreasing the difficulty to mine bitcoin by nearly 28% — the highest drop ever — making it easier and more profitable for the miners who remain to earn from their operations.

Highlights

Chart of the Week

bitcoin mining difficulty over the last 3 years

Bitcoin mining. It’s all the rage nowadays, and for good reason. No mining means no bitcoin, it really is as simple as that. The China FUD, crackdown and subsequent drop in the bitcoin hashrate has forced the bitcoin mining algorithm to adjust the mining difficulty, prompting the largest bitcoin mining difficulty drop in the 12 years of bitcoin’s existence. In a nutshell, every 2016 blocks — once every two weeks, roughly — bitcoin’s mining algorithm adjusts itself to ensure that a block is mined every 10 minutes or so. Before the most recent adjustment, blocks took between 14 and 19 minutes to mine, meaning an overall slower network, but more importantly less revenue and profit for miners.

Happy miners make a happy bitcoin network. Miners make the (bitcoin) world go round, and it’s not just their mining activities that are key to keeping the market stable. Whether they buy or sell the coins they earn affects the market as well. So, with the recent drop in the price per bitcoin, mining has made miners less money. This meant that many had to reevaluate whether to continue operating at a loss, or switching their rigs off until it becomes financially viable once more to mine some coin.

With over half of bitcoin miners being forced to shut down their operations, some relocating to more favourable locations such as Kazakhstan, it’s a good time to be a miner. Throughout the week, several miners have been in the spotlight. Argo Blockchain secured a $20 million loan to back their Texas bitcoin mining farm, TeraWulf ordered 30,000 Antminers aiming to become one of the leading miners and Hut 8 ordered over 11,090 mining rigs to expand their operations.

Besides this, Michael Saylor and Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Mining Council released their first report regarding the misconceptions around bitcoin mining’s energy usage, the current state of the mining market and how members are addressing concerns about the energy mix their operations use. Once again mining becomes a key point in the bitcoin market; it’s been the main talking point in Elon Musk’s FUD campaign, and shows the importance of mining and its effect on the price of bitcoin.

Miners appear to be keen on expanding their operations. Several states and countries are pushing favourable narratives inviting miners to relocate, and the China FUD is slowly fading into the background. Overall, the massive drop in bitcoin mining difficulty will pave the way for investment in mining operations, which should yield greater benefits for the overall market.

Bullish News

Besides all the news related to bitcoin mining and miners, there have been some other developments in the market over the last week. George Soros, who called bitcoin a bubble just three years ago, is getting into bitcoin, joining several other billionaires and investment firms who have backtracked on previously bearish, blatantly anti-bitcoin statements. Another wholly bullish announcement from the last week has been Mercado Bitcoin, Latin America’s largest crypto exchange, raising $200 million from SoftBank. With El Salvador’s bitcoin adoption and rumours and reports of more countries in Latin America pursuing plans to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, it makes sense that investors are fueling growth in the industry. SoftBank has a great track record, so this investment could very likely bring much more positive sentiment marketwide.

Bearish News

It may be bullish, it may be bearish; George Soros has joined the “bitcoin fam.” This is the same George Soros who famously “broke the Bank of England” in 1992 with a speculative attack on the British Pound, and we are forced to wonder whether this is something he may very well try to do with bitcoin? Speaking of billionaire FUD kings, the July 21 “B Word” event with Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk is a little over two weeks away. Knowing Musk’s propensity to spew anti-bitcoin nonsense, he is likely to tweet out some bitcoin-related content soon, which is likely to have a negative effect on the market, whether we’d like that or not. Then again, Bezos and Branson’s upcoming space flights may keep him focussed on Space X instead of blatant market manipulation.

Besides the U.K.’s short-lived attack on Binance and South Africa’s crackdown on citizens buying or moving crypto abroad, most countries seem to be relatively quiet on the FUD front overall. However, it is likely with El Salvador’s official adoption of bitcoin in September, that the likes of the World Bank and the powers that be push back against the likes of bitcoin and ask member countries to do the same.

Verdict

What’s mined is yours. Yes, I am all about the mining puns. Over the last few months we’ve seen how much an effect mining has on the overall price, performance and perception of bitcoin. Musk’s FUD campaign relied entirely on a narrative that bitcoin mining was inefficient and harmful to the environment. We’ve seen China bring bitcoin to its knees by banning bitcoin mining. We’ve seen El Salvador inspire hope, and cool concept artwork, with a push for 100% clean volcano-powered mining. Mining makes the (bitcoin) world go round and this week we’ve seen positive moves which should benefit bitcoin sooner, rather than later...

This is a guest post by Dion Guillaume. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Executing a hedging transaction can be a type of insurance contract on another investment or on an entire investment portfolio.
Markets

Last Week In Bitcoin: Billionaires, Texas, And Mining

A report from the Blockchain Transparency Institute indicates that wash trading by cryptocurrency exchanges has dropped significantly this year.
Markets

The Dip Before The Run: Why We’re Headed For $250,000 Bitcoin

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miners Are Moving Out Of China

Over 30 percent of Chinese cryptocurrency investors think the bitcoin price will surpass $30,000 in the next 12 months, according to a recent survey.
Markets

The Bumpy Road Before The Boom And Why Bitcoin Is About To Breakout

The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Business

El Salvador Making Bitcoin Legal Tender Paves A Path For Bitcoin Adoption In Countries

Mining - Bitmain’s New 7nm Chip Miners Are Available for Purchase Today
Business

Bitmain’s New 7nm Chip Miners Are Available for Purchase Today

Crypto Mining
Markets

Why Bitcoin's Price Has Stayed Above $50,000

Bitcoin News Week in Review
Business

Bitcoin Magazine Week in Review - September 21st, 2019

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Business

Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?

Crypto Mining
Business

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation To Go Public Through Merger With Support.com

In 2020, factors like new hardware, the upcoming reward halving and more will determine how bitcoin mining, and Bitcoin in general, grows.
Business

Hashing Ahead: A Look at Bitcoin Mining in 2020

Technical - A New Approach to Thwarting “Selfish” Bitcoin Miners
Business

A New Approach to Thwarting “Selfish” Bitcoin Miners

The company’s new bitcoin mining hosting service and pool is its attempt to re-democratize the mining economy.
Business

Blockstream Mining: A Grassroots Vision for Redistributing Hashrate

Adoption & community - Want to Learn More About Bitcoin Mining? There’s a New Summit for That
Business

Want to Learn More About Bitcoin Mining? There’s a New Summit for That

bull market bitcoin spring
Markets

Despite The Dip, The Bitcoin Market Is Bullish As Ever