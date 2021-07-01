Largest Exchange In Latin America, Mercado Bitcoin, Raises $200 Million From SoftBank

Largest Exchange In Latin America, Mercado Bitcoin, Raises $200 Million From SoftBank

Major Brazilian exchange Mercado Bitcoin has raised $200 million from SoftBank and will seek to increase offerings and penetrate new markets.
Author:
Publish date:
Major Brazilian exchange Mercado Bitcoin has raised $200 million from SoftBank and will seek to increase offerings and penetrate new markets.

The biggest bitcoin exchange in Latin America, Mercado Bitcoin, has raised $200 million from SoftBank as announced by its parent company 2TM Group. The fundraising is the most significant series B round in the history of Latin America and values 2TM at $2.1 billion — now the eighth biggest unicorn startup there.

"Millions of people around the world are realizing that digital assets and cryptocurrencies are both innovative technologies and efficient stores of value — Brazil is no exception to that trend," said Roberto Dagnoni, executive chairman and CEO of 2TM Group, in the announcement. "This series B round will afford us to continue investing in our infrastructure, enabling us to scale up and meet the soaring demand for the blockchain-based financial market."

Mercado Bitcoin plans to use the round's proceeds, representing SoftBank's most prominent investment in a cryptocurrency company in Latin America, to increase its scale, expand its offerings and invest in infrastructure to meet demand. The company also plans to penetrate other South American markets such as Chile and Argentina.

Brazil has seen greater involvement in bitcoin trading than it has in traditional securities for a few years now. And according to the announcement, Mercado Bitcoin has processed almost $5 billion in transaction volume in the first five months of 2021 with a client base of 2.8 million — compared to a total of 3.7 million individual investors on the country's stock exchange.

Marcelo Claure, CEO of SoftBank Group International, also commented on the series B round, saying that bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have "incredible potential in Latin America," and later adding that SoftBank is "excited to take part in this incredible journey" with 2TM.

The Brazilian bitcoin exchange, founded in 2013, raised this latest investment just five months after its series A round in January 2021. The company's first round was co-led by G2D/GP Investments and Parallax Ventures and advised by J.P. Morgan. Other firms that also participated in that round include HS Investimentos and Gear Ventures.

Investing - Bitcoin Surges Above $5
Markets

First Bitcoin ETF Approved In Latin America

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Mining Farm Turning Waste Coal Into Bitcoin Raises $105 Million

Op-ed - First Bitcoin ATM Lands in Latin America
Culture

First Bitcoin ATM Lands in Latin America

Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future.
Business

Hardware Wallet Manufacturer Foundation Devices Raises $2 Million In Seed Round

Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Business

Bitcoin Lending Platform Ledn Raises $30 Million In Series A

When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

Swiss Bitcoin Investment App Relai Raises $2.7 Million

Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Business

Bitcoin Wallet Manufacturer Ledger Completes $380 Million Fundraise At $1.5 Billion Valuation

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Mass Bitcoin Adoption In Latin America

Payments - Palestinian Fundamentalist Group Hamas Receives Funding via Bitcoin
Business

NYDIG Raises $100 Million, Details Bitcoin-Powered Insurance Strategy

Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard.
Business

Latin American E-Commerce Giant MercadoLibre Bought $7.8 Million Of Bitcoin

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Blockware Mining Raises $25 Million, Seeks To Triple Hash Rate

Unchained Capital has launched its Caravan bitcoin wallet, an open-source solution that might bring multisig security to the masses.
Business

NYDIG Leads $25 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Services Platform Unchained Capital

Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Bitcoin Exchanges FTX, BitMEX Commit To Becoming Carbon Neutral

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Luxor Raises $5 Million In Round Led By NYDIG

Investing - OKCoin Adds the Argentine Peso as It Eyes Expansion Into Latin America
Markets

OKCoin Adds the Argentine Peso as It Eyes Expansion Into Latin America