August 25, 2021
Company Serving 100,000 Wealth Managers Can Now Invest In Bitcoin Via NYDIG Partnership

Company Serving 100,000 Wealth Managers Can Now Invest In Bitcoin Via NYDIG Partnership

SIMON partners with NYDIG to bring institutional quality custody to their customers and launches an education platform.
Author:
Publish date:
SIMON partners with NYDIG to bring institutional quality custody to their customers and launches an education platform.

SIMON Markets LLC has stricken a partnership with New York Digital Investment Group LLC (NYDIG) where they will be collaborating on a custody offering, offering features like bitcoin-backed borrowing, reported Business Wire. SIMON's wealth managers serve clients with more than $5 trillion in total assets.

SIMON will massively benefit from NYDIG’s integrated solutions to provide their clients with institutional-quality custody and execution services. This new partnership will give wealth managers the confidence they need to dip their toes into the bitcoin space and be able to offer their clients the modern-day products and advice they demand.

The announcement also stated the launch of a bitcoin education platform specially designed for wealth managers. As well as an “innovative approach to product access through passive private investment vehicles” which is reportedly coming in the near future.

“Our partnership with SIMON will give many advisors new access to bitcoin for the first time — making it safe and seamless for them to fold bitcoin into alternative asset allocations with SIMON’s best-in-class, holistic wealth management experience,” commented NYDIG CEO Robert Gutmann. “As market demand grows for clarity around bitcoin, advisors will play an increasingly critical role in helping clients invest safely, and delivering the regulatory mechanisms to make that possible is the first step.”

NYDIG completed a survey with the results stating that 82% of clients today expect their advisors to be knowledgeable on bitcoin. With 62% of clients saying they would switch advisors to obtain this knowledge, the demand for bitcoin education is showing.

“There’s a reason financial institutions are making bitcoin more readily available to clients, and a reason they choose to partner with NYDIG — a leader at the forefront of research and technology,” said SIMON CEO Jason Broder. “SIMON is excited to leverage NYDIG’s tremendous experience to build transparency around an emerging asset class that has huge potential in portfolio construction. Our ambition is to expand the reach of digital assets, which starts with education.”

Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

650 Community Banks Can Now Offer Bitcoin Purchases Through NCR, NYDIG Partnership

Unchained Capital has launched its Caravan bitcoin wallet, an open-source solution that might bring multisig security to the masses.
Business

NYDIG Leads $25 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Services Platform Unchained Capital

Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

NYDIG, Q2 Partner To Offer Bitcoin Services To 18.3 Million Bank Customers

Morgan Stanley is a legacy financial institution that will inevitably embrace Bitcoin.
Business

NYDIG, FS Investments File To Offer Another Bitcoin Fund Through Morgan Stanley

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

First Foundation Partners With NYDIG To Provide Bitcoin Access To Clients

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

NYDIG: Bitcoin Is Coming To Hundreds Of U.S. Banks This Year

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Luxor Raises $5 Million In Round Led By NYDIG

Unchained Capital has launched its Caravan bitcoin wallet, an open-source solution that might bring multisig security to the masses.
Business

Unchained Capital Closes $5.5 Million Round Led By NYDIG

trade_promo
Business

$18 Billion Investment Firm Launches App Allowing Tax-Free Bitcoin Investing

From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Business

Southampton F.C. Can Now Pay Player Bonuses In Bitcoin

Screen Shot 2021-07-20 at 8.06.15 AM
Business

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management CEO Says Clients See Bitcoin as Asset Class to Invest In

Payments - Palestinian Fundamentalist Group Hamas Receives Funding via Bitcoin
Business

NYDIG Raises $100 Million, Details Bitcoin-Powered Insurance Strategy

Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Business

CFO Of World’s Largest Hedge Fund Joins NYDIG To Focus On Bitcoin

Adoption & community - Bitcoin Dev Demos the First Lightning-Enabled Bitcoin ATM
Business

Circle K To Deploy Bitcoin ATMs In Stores Through Partnership With Bitcoin Depot

VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Markets

NYDIG Files For Bitcoin ETF Approval