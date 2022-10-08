Skip to main content
The Upcoming Release Of Bitcoin Core 24.0
Podcast

The Upcoming Release Of Bitcoin Core 24.0

A new major update of Bitcoin Core is being tested and is in its release candidate phase and could be released to the public in the near future.

A new major update of Bitcoin Core is being tested and is in its release candidate phase and could be released to the public in the near future.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

In this episode of “Bitcoin, Explained,” hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost discuss the upcoming Bitcoin Core major release, Bitcoin Core 24.0.

The Bitcoin Core project produces a new major release of its software roughly every six months. The 24th major release is currently in its release candidate phase, which means that it is being tested and could technically be released any day now (though this phase will probably last a few more weeks). In the episode, van Wirdum and Provoost discuss seven of the most notable changes included in Bitcoin Core 24.0.

This includes a change to how nodes download blocks when they sync with the network. While previous Bitcoin Core versions started by downloading only block headers to make sure that the blocks they download have sufficient proof-of-work, Bitcoin Core 24.0 nodes will initially not store these block headers in order to prevent a certain type of resource exhaustion attack. Van Wirdum and Provoost explain that this should eventually also allow for the removal of any checkpoints in the Bitcoin Core codebase.

They go on to explain that Bitcoin Core 24.0 also includes an added option for users to apply full replace-by-fee (RBF) logic. Until now, Bitcoin Core nodes applied the “first seen” rule, which meant that conflicting transactions wouldn’t be accepted in the node's memory pool (mempool) and forwarded to peers. With this upcoming release, users can choose to make their nodes accept and forward conflicting transactions if they include a higher fee than (the) earlier transaction(s) they conflict with.

Further upgrades discussed by van Wirdum and Provoost include a tool to migrate legacy wallets to descriptor wallets, initial miniscript support, default use of RBF when creating transactions, an improved unspent transaction output (UTXO) selection algorithm which randomizes change output amounts for extra privacy and a new “send all” function to spend a particular (set of) UTXO(s) in full.

Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software determined by its code top photo.
Technical

The Release Of Bitcoin Core 23.0

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.18.0 Release: Here’s What’s New
Technical

The Challenges With Fully Syncing Old Versions Of Bitcoin Core

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
01-BitcoinExplained_thumbnail
Technical

Bitcoin Core 22.0 Explained

By Bitcoin Magazine
Sjorsnado Album Cover
Technical

Discussing Bitcoin Core 0.21.0

By Bitcoin Magazine
A Computer meant for bitcoin transactions is superior to a mobile phone or device that's meant for other technology uses top photo.
Technical

What Do Bitcoin Core Contributors Do?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
As Taproot, the latest consensus protocol change, approaches activation, Bitcoin developers are asking how exactly the network should be upgraded.
Technical

Should The Bitcoin Soft Fork Be Buried?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.17.0 Is Released: Here’s What’s New
Technical

Bitcoin Core 0.19.0 Released: Here’s What’s New

By Aaron van Wirdum
How to take your bitcoin self custody to the next level by backing up your wallet recovery seed on a stainless-steel, fire-proof plate top photo.
Technical

The Benefits Of Storing Private Keys Using SeedQR

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Now Bitcoin Core’s most prolific developer, Marco Falke’s work is the daily maintenance and testing of an open-source project that must reject error top photo.
Culture

A Day In The Life Of A Bitcoin Core Developer

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
With Discreet Log Contracts (DLCs) now active on Bitcoin’s mainnet, the potential for smart contract functionality is massive.
Technical

The Pros, Cons And Possibilities For Bitcoin's Discreet Log Contracts

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
BOLT 12 and LNURL seem to accomplish the same things for users of the Bitcoin Lightning Network. But what are the technical differences top photo?
Technical

Is Adding Functionality To Bitcoin A Problem?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Satoshi and anonymous bitcoiners maintain their privacy and security through cryptography top photo.
Technical

How Federated eCash And Bitcoin Can Embed Properties Of A Digital Cash System

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin Core
Technical

Bitcoin Core 0.20.0 Released: What’s New

By Aaron van Wirdum
As Taproot, the latest consensus protocol change, approaches activation, Bitcoin developers are asking how exactly the network should be upgraded.
Technical

Bitcoin Core 23.0 Released: What’s New

By Namcios
Feature
The philosophy and idea of bitcoin is a dream as represented by this plant top photo.
Technical

Learning About Bitcoin Basics With Hash Functions

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast