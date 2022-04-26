Skip to main content
The Release Of Bitcoin Core 23.0
The newest update to Bitcoin’s main reference implementation was recently released. The hosts of “Bitcoin, Explained” give important context for the change.

In this episode of “Bitcoin, Explained,” hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost discuss Bitcoin Core 23.0, the recent major release of Bitcoin's de facto reference implementation. The duo highlights some of the most notable changes in this new software client and they offer a bit of extra context about the release as well.

At the time of recording this episode, Bitcoin Core 23.0 was still going through the release candidate phase, where the software is tested for bugs; van Wirdum and Provoost start by explaining how this process works, exactly.

Then, throughout the episode, van Wirdum and Provoost highlight seven changes that are included in this new Bitcoin Core release: 1) the removal of the preference to connect with peers through port 8333, 2) the added support for CJDNS, 3) the inclusion of replace-by-fee transactions in the transaction fee estimation algorithm, 4) the inclusion of statically-defined tracepoints, 5) a new tool to spot typos in bech32 addresses, 6) the addition of support for Taproot in the wallet, and 7) the new option to freeze certain UTXOs until some time in the future.

Finally, van Wirdum and Provoost discuss how a bug in a software compiler had initially resulted in a bug in an earlier version of this Bitcoin Core release for Windows, giving an interesting insight into the complications with upstream dependencies.

The update was officially released by the time of publishing this article. Check back for the next episode of “Bitcoin, Explained” for more updates about this major release.

