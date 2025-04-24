HomeTECHNICALJameson Lopp: Bitcoin Is Not A Finished Project
Jameson Lopp: Bitcoin Is Not A Finished Project

A talk with Jameson Lopp, CTO of Casa, on what Bitcoin needs to actually succeed in the long term as money.

Shinobi
By Shinobi
Jameson Lopp: Bitcoin Is Not A Finished Project

In the beginning of April at the MIT Bitcoin Expo I was able to sit down with Jameson Lopp to discuss the current state of and future of Bitcoin

Jameson co-founded Casa, a multisig self-custody service, with Jeremy Welch in 2017 after a long stint as a software engineer at Bitgo, another multisig service based company. He has been involved in the Bitcoin space since 2012 as a software developer and independent researcher. 

Lopp is famously known for a swatting incident in 2017 during the blocksize wars, where someone attempted to have the police storm into his home under the mistaken belief that Jameson was holding hostages. After that incident he went completely off grid, changing his residence and living habits to ensure his name is not available anywhere in public record. 

We discussed, very briefly, address poisoning attacks. After that subject, we had a broad discussion about the current state of Bitcoin development and Bitcoin itself as a protocol and project, including what is needed for its success in the long term. 

Watch the interview here: 

Shinobi is an pseudonymous self taught educator in the Bitcoin space. He was the co-host of Block Digest, a news/tech oriented Bitcoin podcast, as well as What Bitcoin Did Tech Show with Peter McCormack which centered around explaining technical concepts to non-technical users. That is all he will tell us about himself.
