First-Ever Dual-Funded Mainnet Lightning Channel Opened

First-Ever Dual-Funded Mainnet Lightning Channel Opened

The world’s first dual-funded Lightning channel has been opened, bringing more features to the network while reducing fees.
Author:
Publish date:
The world’s first dual-funded Lightning channel has been opened, bringing more features to the network while reducing fees.

The world’s first dual-funded mainnet Lightning Network channel was opened last week in block 681,753 on the Bitcoin mainnet. Blockstream used its c-lightning implementation of the Lightning Network protocol to open the channel and announced it via a blog post.

A dual-funded Lightning channel allows both participant nodes to contribute to the channel’s opening transaction. It is unique because, up to this point, only the Lightning node that initiated the channel opening was able to add funds to the funding transaction.

The ability to open dual-funded channels is an improvement to the Lightning Network because it adds features and reduces costs. For instance, with the new channel type, payments can be sent in both directions immediately, preventing the creation of unbalanced channels — a situation where the entire channel’s balance belongs to the channel-opening node.

Dual-funded channels also reduce the cost of adding liquidity to Lightning channels. As demonstrated in a recent talk at the University of California, Berkeley by Clara Shikhelman of Chaincode Labs, opening a dual-funded channel requires fewer on-chain Bitcoin fees. As a result, deploying capital into the Lightning Network gets cheaper and more efficient, which might increase liquidity on the network.

This improvement upon the standard single-funded Lightning channels is currently considered a “draft.” It will be regarded as a standard only after it gets implemented by another implementation of the Lightning Network protocol.

Lightning Labs has launched Lightning Pool, a marketplace for Lightning Network channel liquidity and, perhaps, the advent of LiFi.
Technical

Lightning Labs Releases Channel Liquidity Marketplace

Lightning Network's Latest News
Technical

Lightning’s Latest: Zap Mainnet, LND v0.7-Beta and Casa Mobile App

Payments - Lightning network
Technical

Bitrefill Channel-Opening Service Makes Accepting Lightning Payments Easy

Payments - Lightning Loop Lets Users Empty Lightning Channels Without Closing Them
Technical

Lightning Loop Lets Users Empty Lightning Channels Without Closing Them

Payments - Watchtowers Are Coming to Lightning
Technical

Watchtowers Are Coming to Lightning

Technical - Not a Month Into Beta
Technical

Not a Month Into Beta, Lightning Applications Continue to Grow

c-lightning-plugins
Technical

Plugging into C-Lightning: The Future of Lightning Plugins Is Bright

Technical - Blockstream Releases Lightning Charge
Technical

Blockstream Releases Lightning Charge, Launches Test E-Commerce Store

Technical - Lightning’s First Implementation Is Now in Beta; Developers Raise $2.5M
Technical

Lightning’s First Implementation Is Now in Beta; Developers Raise $2.5M

Startups - Spark
Business

Spark, a New GUI Lightning Wallet for Bitcoin, Now Available for Download

Digital assets - Sparkswap
Technical

Sparkswap, World’s First Lightning Atomic Swap Exchange, Now in Beta

Hodl Hodl
Technical

Hodl Hodl Enables Mainnet Trading via Lightning Network

Technical - The Lightning Network's First ERC-20 to Bitcoin Atomic Swap Has Taken Place
Technical

The Lightning Network's First ERC-20 to Bitcoin Atomic Swap Has Taken Place

Lightning Labs announced a $10 million Series A funding round and released its Lightning Loop service in beta.
Technical

Lightning Labs Announces $10 Million Raise As Lightning Loop Enters Beta

Payments - Merchants Will Soon Be Able to Accept Lightning Payments Through CoinGate
Technical

Merchants Will Soon Be Able to Accept Lightning Payments Through CoinGate