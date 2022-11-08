Skip to main content
Analyzing The Insights From River Financial’s Lightning Node Report
Podcast

Analyzing The Insights From River Financial’s Lightning Node Report

River Financial research analyst Sam Wouters shares about his report which details unique insights from the company’s Lightning node.

River Financial research analyst Sam Wouters shares about his report which details unique insights from the company’s Lightning node.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

In this episode of “Bitcoin, Explained,” hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost speak with Sam Wouters, a research analyst at River Financial. River operates the fourth-largest node on the Lightning Network, and Wouters recently published a report which details unique insights from River’s Lightning node.

At the start of the episode, Provoost first gives a brief update on the bug that brought down LND nodes (as discussed in the last episode). He confirms that his assessment of the cause was correct, and explains that a very similar bug has brought down LND once more on November 1.

Van Wirdum and Provoost then go on to ask Wouters about the contents of his report, with a focus on three subsections of the report in particular.

First, van Wirdum, Provoost and Wouters discuss the current status of fees and liquidity. Wouters explains that large Lightning nodes can earn a “return on investment” of several percentages per year by routing payments over the network, but that this does require active channel maintenance to manage liquidity.

Next, van Wirdum, Provoost and Wouters discuss why some Lightning payments fail. Wouters explains that the success rate of Lightning payments is very high compared to just a few years ago, but that there are two main reasons why payments sometimes do still fail: payment timeouts and a lack of available routes. The trio speculates why this might be the case.

Lastly, Wouters outlines some of the challenges and concerns related to running Lightning infrastructure for businesses.

Lightning shows the way forward for bitcoin as its layer two protocol top photo.
Technical

How A Bug Temporarily Brought Down One Implementation Of The Lightning Network

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
With Discreet Log Contracts (DLCs) now active on Bitcoin’s mainnet, the potential for smart contract functionality is massive.
Technical

The Pros, Cons And Possibilities For Bitcoin's Discreet Log Contracts

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
How to take your bitcoin self custody to the next level by backing up your wallet recovery seed on a stainless-steel, fire-proof plate top photo.
Technical

The Benefits Of Storing Private Keys Using SeedQR

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software code run by nodes and computers top photo.
Technical

The Upcoming Release Of Bitcoin Core 24.0

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software determined by its code top photo.
Technical

The Release Of Bitcoin Core 23.0

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Discussing The Fake Peer Attack On Bitcoin
Technical

Discussing The Fake Peer Attack On Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
River Financial doesn’t want to be just another exchange: It wants to be the world’s first Bitcoin financial institution.
Business

River Financial Joins Hawaii's Digital Currency Innovation Lab

By Bitcoin Magazine
Group 20
Technical

Explaining Basis Of Lightning Technology (BOLT) 12

By Bitcoin Magazine
BOLT 12 and LNURL seem to accomplish the same things for users of the Bitcoin Lightning Network. But what are the technical differences top photo?
Technical

Is Adding Functionality To Bitcoin A Problem?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin is a privacy enhancing and protecting technology, letting users remain pseudonymous top photo.
Technical

Silent Payments Improve Privacy Without Adding Data To Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Satoshi and anonymous bitcoiners maintain their privacy and security through cryptography top photo.
Technical

How Federated eCash And Bitcoin Can Embed Properties Of A Digital Cash System

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
River Financial doesn’t want to be just another exchange: It wants to be the world’s first Bitcoin financial institution.
Markets

River Financial Wants to Be the Bitcoiner's Charles Schwab

By Colin Harper
The philosophy and idea of bitcoin is a dream as represented by this plant top photo.
Technical

Learning About Bitcoin Basics With Hash Functions

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
River Financial doesn’t want to be just another exchange: It wants to be the world’s first Bitcoin financial institution.
Business

River Financial Releases New Lightning Integration Currently Used By El Salvador

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin on chain security is important because it provides privacy for your private keys top photo.
Technical

Reusing Bitcoin Addresses Can Lead To Private Keys Being Stolen

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast