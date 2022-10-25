Skip to main content
How A Bug Temporarily Brought Down One Implementation Of The Lightning Network
Podcast

How A Bug Temporarily Brought Down One Implementation Of The Lightning Network

One developer brought down LND nodes with a massive multisignature transaction, causing issues across the Lightning Network for a short period of time.

One developer brought down LND nodes with a massive multisignature transaction, causing issues across the Lightning Network for a short period of time.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

In this episode of “Bitcoin, Explained,” hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost discuss a recent bug in the btcd Bitcoin implementation that affected a large part of the Lightning Network, as it disconnected LND Lightning nodes from the Bitcoin blockchain.

In the episode, van Wirdum and Provoost explain that a developer going by the name Burak on Twitter created a 998-of-999 multisig transaction by leveraging the recent Taproot upgrade. Although this was a valid transaction, btcd and LND nodes rejected it, and therefore rejected the block that included the transaction and all blocks that came after it. Lightning Labs released a patch that same evening to fix the issue with LND nodes.

Specifically, Provoost explains, btcd rejected the transaction because it has a maximum limit on how much witness data a Segwit transaction can include. Although other Bitcoin implementations do enforce this limit on Segwit version 0 transactions, Segwit version 1 (that is, Taproot) transactions have no such limit. This discrepancy is what seems to have caused the issue in the btcd implementation.

Still, it is a bit unclear why this bug in btcd seemingly also affected many LND Lightning nodes which use Bitcoin Core rather than btcd to validate blocks. In the second half of this week's episode, Provoost speculates how the two may be connected.

To conclude the episode, van Wirdum and Provoost explain how the Lightning Network is affected when Lightning nodes reject the Bitcoin blockchain.

Satoshi and anonymous bitcoiners maintain their privacy and security through cryptography top photo.
Technical

How Federated eCash And Bitcoin Can Embed Properties Of A Digital Cash System

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Group 20
Technical

Explaining Basis Of Lightning Technology (BOLT) 12

By Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software code run by nodes and computers top photo.
Technical

The Upcoming Release Of Bitcoin Core 24.0

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
A deep dive into how Bitcoin’s lack of privacy and, by extension, its insufficient fungibility has led to its loss of market share in darknet markets top photo.
Technical

Learning From The LND Bug That Could Have Robbed The Lighting Network

By Shinobi
Opinion
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software determined by its code top photo.
Technical

The Release Of Bitcoin Core 23.0

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
How to take your bitcoin self custody to the next level by backing up your wallet recovery seed on a stainless-steel, fire-proof plate top photo.
Technical

The Benefits Of Storing Private Keys Using SeedQR

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
How SIGHASH_ANYPREVOUT And Eltoo Could Improve The Lightning Network
Technical

How SIGHASH_ANYPREVOUT And Eltoo Could Improve The Lightning Network

By Bitcoin Magazine
BOLT 12 and LNURL seem to accomplish the same things for users of the Bitcoin Lightning Network. But what are the technical differences top photo?
Technical

Is Adding Functionality To Bitcoin A Problem?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
BOLT 12 and LNURL seem to accomplish the same things for users of the Bitcoin Lightning Network. But what are the technical differences top photo?
Technical

How The Early Days Of The Internet Is Similar To Building On Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
With Discreet Log Contracts (DLCs) now active on Bitcoin’s mainnet, the potential for smart contract functionality is massive.
Technical

The Pros, Cons And Possibilities For Bitcoin's Discreet Log Contracts

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Van Wirdum Sjorsnado
Technical

Discussing Lightning Network Routing

By Bitcoin Magazine
Lightning shows the way forward for bitcoin as its layer two protocol top photo.
Technical

A Gentle Introduction To The Lightning Network

By Nameless
Bitcoin_Spaces_SocialPost
Technical

Building Business Solutions using The Lightning Network

By Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin on chain security is important because it provides privacy for your private keys top photo.
Technical

Reusing Bitcoin Addresses Can Lead To Private Keys Being Stolen

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Van Wirdum Sjorsnado
Technical

Bitcoin Core’s CVE-2021-31876 Bug And Potential Complications

By Bitcoin Magazine