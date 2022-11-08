Skip to main content
The Exchange War: FTX Faces Liquidity Crisis
Bitcoin Magazine Pro

The Exchange War: FTX Faces Liquidity Crisis

The exchange war has begun. The Binance CEO publicly dukes it out with the FTX co-founder as rumors of FTX and Alameda Research financial distress fly.

The exchange war has begun. The Binance CEO publicly dukes it out with the FTX co-founder as rumors of FTX and Alameda Research financial distress fly.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Banner

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

In “The Bigger They Are,” we briefly discussed the details around Alameda Research’s balance sheet and highlighted some questions around the amount of FTT tokens they own in their asset holdings.

In short, it was revealed by CoinDesk that Alameda Research, a proprietary trading firm co-founded by FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, has a large amount of its net equity tied up in FTX’s native exchange token. 

It didn’t take long before it became a much bigger deal in the rest of the market with CZ, the CEO of Binance, telling the public yesterday that Binance intended to liquidate all of their FTT holdings from their books (approximately $580m worth at the time of writing). 

The CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, responded with the following:

Those comments, along with responses from the heads of FTX and Alameda Research, have generated two reactions from the market:

  1. A bank run on assets sitting on the FTX platform.
  2. An explosion in open interest from speculators around the value of the FTT token.

Whether strategic or not, FTX is one of Binance’s largest competitors. In just one day, those comments and Binance’s sale of FTT holdings started a chain of second- and third-order effects. Most importantly is a wave of panic taking shape that questions the solvency of both FTX and Alameda Research. As a result, we’ve seen nearly $1 billion in assets and token values fly out of known FTX and Alameda addresses over the last week. That data was compiled by Larray Cermak, VP of research at The Block.

Sam Bankman-Fried responded early this morning to try and calm markets and FTX customers. He highlighted the platform’s ability to cover all client holdings, as well as its excess cash position. Bankman-Fried also responded to the reduced pace of customer withdrawals from FTX.

There’s a broader risk to the market here as we see Alameda unwind many other positions across tokens and bitcoin that will be used to raise additional capital. Don’t forget that this duo is one of the most vital institutions in the space, especially when it comes to providing market making and liquidity for the entire market. We’re just in the beginning stages on what may play out here.

The Big Question

Two things that aren’t known and remain the biggest questions are:

  1. What are Alameda’s liabilities, in which currency and lent from whom?
  2. Does FTX have significant counterparty exposure to Alameda, given the companies’ extremely close and often opaque relationship with each other.

The rapid increase in withdrawals by FTX users reflect the uncertainty to the answers of both of these questions.

In regard to the second question, wallet movements from Alameda yesterday night certainly don’t inspire confidence. 

The Speculative Attack

It’s important to remember that we don’t necessarily know the exact terms of Alameda’s finances. However, we have seen their determination to defend the $22 level as well as its significance as support in the next chart. This provides a strong confluence of variables.

Alameda would likely not have such a vested interest in defending this level if it was not leveraged. Otherwise, they would let the market fall as much as it wants and simply acquire FTT at a lower price.

If Alameda has collateralized their FTT position, there are no large buyers to serve as buy side liquidity.

As reported by Dirty Bubble Media, the dynamic between FTX and FTT token looks awfully similar to that of Celsius Network and its token, CEL.

We appear to be watching a classic speculative attack unfold. The best case for Alameda (and the market in general) is that the liabilities have been severely reduced since the end of the second quarter, and they are merely buying their token to prop up the market to inspire confidence.

In our view, this is unlikely. We believe with an increasing level of confidence that there is a much more important battle going on and the FTT exchange rate is a matter of solvency for Alameda. 

Final Note:

Industry titans have begun to battle. What began as passive-aggressive comments on social media has turned into outright market-based financial warfare. While Alameda attempts to defend the FTX exchange token FTT with its spare capital, CZ looks to be rejoicing in the moment as speculators pile on short, thus increasing the downward exchange rate pressure.

As of now, we are left with more questions than answers as to the state of Alameda’s financial standing.

Relevant Past Articles:

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Subscribe Button

Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money top photo.
Business

BlockFi And Voyager Get Bailed Out By FTX

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Miners can get steamrolled by the state through regulation and law but no one can stop bitcoin top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Faces The Liquidity Steamroller Of Global Markets

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bears and bear markets are down trends in the bitcoin price that leave us with lower prices top photo.
Business

FTX Buys BlockFi But Passes On Acquiring Celsius

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin private key storage and management is a key part of keeping protection privacy and security of your vaults and wallets top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Leaving Exchanges Hits An All-Time High

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin miners conduct the mining process to dig up rewards from the network. Top photo
Markets

Miners Are The Biggest Risk Facing The Bitcoin Price

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin Air-Gapped Computers are more secure, better Header Images, and they fly through canyons high like the bitcoin price top photo.
Markets

Just How Big Is The Everything Bubble?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
CME Group has announced that it will offer options on its bitcoin futures contracts beginning in the opening months of 2020.
Markets

How Is CME Shaping Bitcoin Futures?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Coinbase
Markets

Bitcoin Continues To Flow Out Of Exchanges

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future top photo.
Markets

The Liquidity Tide Pulls Back: A Reversal In Rising Yields

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Falls With Long Liquidations

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Immersion cooling has emerged as a rapidly-evolving technique for increasing bitcoin mining rig efficiency, with many pros, cons and details to consider top photo.
Markets

The Performance Cycle Of Public Bitcoin Miners

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The Thailand subsidiary of cryptocurrency exchange company Huobi Group has received one of the first digital asset licenses in the country.
Markets

Huobi Drives Exchange Bitcoin Balances Even Lower

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives top photo.
Markets

State Of The Bitcoin Derivative Market

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bears and bear markets are down trends in the bitcoin price that leave us with lower prices top photo.
Markets

Is The Bottom In For The Bitcoin Price?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Does bitcoin mining or the price of ASIC mining rigs influence the bitcoin price? Or does this roller coaster go in the other direction top photo?
Markets

The Bitcoiner’s Guide To Yield Curve Control And The Fiat End Game

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro