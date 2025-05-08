GoMining: Making Bitcoin Mining Accessible and Developing A Global Bitcoin-Powered Ecosystem

Buying a mining rig is expensive, noisy, and power‑hungry. While cloud mining options exist, their opaque pricing and short terms still feel like a gamble, so most newcomers walk away before they ever earn a single satoshi.

GoMining removes that friction. For retail customers, GoMining is the ideal entry point to the bitcoin ecosystem.



Inside the app, anyone can choose a Digital Miner—backed by real hash power in verified data centers—and start earning Bitcoin easily. Users get free access to a continuously expanding ecosystem, including unique opportunities such as Miner Wars, the world’s first bitcoin-based Play-to-Earn (P2E) game. This innovative game adds a gamification layer on bitcoin mining and allows users to unite in clans, strategize, and compete with other clans in order to increase their bitcoin rewards.

For institutional investors, GoMining offers institutional-grade mining and yield strategies designed to complement traditional bitcoin exposure. Through the Alpha Blocks Fund, GoMining Institutional provides access to both BTC price participation and mining-based yield generation, supported by over eight years of operational expertise in the bitcoin mining sector.*

None of these feats would be possible without the hardware. GoMining and its service‑provider network run about 350 megawatts of capacity and have amassed 7.5 million terahashes, most of it powered by renewable hydropower that keeps emissions and costs low.

To further expand the world of bitcoin-native tools, GoMining is building infrastructure designed to support ecosystem growth and help connect users with projects aligned with bitcoin’s ethos. bitcoin-centered projects will be able to access visibility and launch opportunities through the upcoming GoMining Launchpad. These efforts aim to create a flywheel where the bitcoin network and its users can mutually benefit through increased utility and adoption.

Later in 2025, the ecosystem will add a marketplace, as well as digital and physical cards for everyday spending. It will allow the GoMining ecosystem community to spend mined bitcoin globally, benefiting from competitive exchange rates and low transaction fees.



Pay with bitcoin anywhere a debit card is accepted. Earn more through a unique cashback system paid in mining credits, which effectively increases users’ mining power and passive income with every transaction. Watch your daily mining rewards tick higher from activities such as buying groceries or booking a flight.

GoMining is also sponsoring Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas, the conference expected to draw thirty‑thousand attendees, eight‑hundred speakers, and five‑thousand companies. We will be on the expo floor for all three days of the event. Be sure to stop by the GoMining booth to discuss mining, Bitcoin ecosystem development, and recent advancements.

With over eight years of mining experience, 3.5 million registered customers, and more than 7.5 million THs sold globally to date, we are committed to continuing to work hard on accelerating Bitcoin adoption.

Whether one is hunting for an easy-to-use Digital Miner, eyeing the gamified mining in Miner Wars, or an allocator comparing fund structures, GoMining offers an on‑ramp that fits all risk and skill levels. The goal is simple: make bitcoin easier to earn, easier to use, and ultimately harder to ignore.

If you are interested in what we do and our mission, want to become a partner, or are thinking of joining our ecosystem, you can find us at gomining.com or at Bitcoin 2025 in Vegas.

*This information is intended for qualified institutional investors only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering will be made only through official offering documents to eligible investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content and does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of Bitcoin Magazine. The information provided is for promotional purposes and should not be considered financial advice. Any references to mining products or services are presented solely in the context of bitcoin infrastructure and adoption. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before making any investment decisions related to bitcoin or other financial products mentioned herein.