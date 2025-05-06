HomeVIDEOSWATCH: Bitcoin for Corporations Live at Strategy World 2025
WATCH: Bitcoin for Corporations Live at Strategy World 2025

Bitcoin Magazine is livestreaming Bitcoin for Corporations at Strategy World 2025, featuring Michael Saylor, Jack Mallers, Simon Gerovich and many more.

Spencer Nichols
By Spencer Nichols

WATCH The Bitcoin for Corporations Livestream

The Bitcoin for Corporations Livestream is available for viewing across Bitcoin Magazine social channels including X, YouTube, Facebook, Rumble and LinkedIn.

This exclusive two-day event by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) features Michael Saylor (Strategy), Jack Mallers (Strike, Twenty One), Simon Gerovich (Metaplanet), Alexandre Laizet (The Blockchain Group), Eric Semler (Semler Scientific) Chris Kuiper (Fidelity Digital Assets) and many more discussing Bitcoin adoption in corporate finance.

Day 1 begins May 6th, 2025 at 11am PT / 2pm ET and Day 2 begins May 7th, 2025 at 7am PT / 10am ET.

Topics include treasury management, convertible bond strategy, institutional custody frameworks and regulatory considerations.

Visit the Strategy website to view the full Bitcoin for Corporations Agenda and learn more.

All panels will be uploaded to the Bitcoin Magazine YouTube channel. Follow @BitcoinMagazine on X and Bitcoin for Corporations for updates and highlights.

Working to help educate about the benefits of a Bitcoin standard on governance, society and the environment.
