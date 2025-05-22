Spark Partners with Breez to Launch Bitcoin-Native SDK for Lightning Payments

Today, Breez and Spark have announced a new implementation of the Breez SDK, built on Spark’s Bitcoin-native Layer 2 infrastructure. According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, the update is intended to make it easier for developers to integrate self-custodial Bitcoin Lightning payments into everyday apps and services.

“This is what the future of Bitcoin looks like — fast, open, and embedded in the apps people use every day. By teaming up with Breez, we’re expanding the ecosystem and giving developers powerful, Bitcoin-native tools to build next-generation payment experiences. Together, we’re building the standard for global, peer-to-peer transactions,” said the creator of Spark Kevin Hurley.

The SDK supports LNURL, Lightning addresses, real-time mobile notifications, and includes bindings for all major programming languages and frameworks. It is designed to allow developers to build directly on Bitcoin without relying on bridges or external consensus. This collaboration gives developers tools to add Bitcoin payment features to apps used for monetization social apps, cross-border remittances, and in-game currencies.

“We need developers to bring Bitcoin into apps people use every day,” said the CEO of Breez Roy Sheinfeld. “That’s why we built the Breez SDK. We’re excited to build on Spark’s revolutionary architecture — giving developers a powerful new Bitcoin-native option and continuing to strengthen Lightning as the common language of Bitcoin.”

Breez will also operate as a Spark Service Provider (SSP), alongside Lightspark, to help support payment facilitation and the growth of Spark’s ecosystem. The new implementation is expected to be released later this year.

“We’re excited to see what developers build with Spark; it’s very exciting to see this come to the world,” said the co-founder and CEO of Lightspark David Marcus.

Yesterday, Magic Eden also partnered with Spark to improve Bitcoin trading by addressing issues like slow transaction times, high fees, and poor user experience. The integration will introduce a native settlement system aimed at making transactions faster and more cost-effective, without using bridges or synthetic assets.

“We’re proud to be betting on BTC DeFi,” said the CEO of Magic Eden Jack Lu. “We’re going to lead the forefront of all Bitcoin DeFi to make BTC fast, fun, and for everyone with Magic Eden as the #1 BTC native app on-chain.”