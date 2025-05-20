Magic Eden Partners with Spark to Bring Fast, Cheap Bitcoin Settlements

Magic Eden is integrating with Spark to improve Bitcoin trading by addressing issues like slow transaction times, high fees, and poor user experience. According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, the integration will introduce a native settlement system aimed at making transactions faster and more cost-effective, without using bridges or synthetic assets.

Big day: @MagicEden is coming to Spark. New native Bitcoin experiences coming to you very soon.



— Spark (@buildonspark) May 20, 2025

The integration will enable users to buy, sell, and earn Bitcoin-native assets more efficiently through Spark’s infrastructure, starting with support for stablecoin-to-BTC swaps and expanding to additional use cases over time.

Spark is built entirely on Bitcoin’s base layer. It provides transaction finality in under a second and fees below one cent.

“We’re proud to be betting on BTC DeFi,” said the CEO of Magic EdenJack Lu. “We’re going to lead the forefront of all Bitcoin DeFi to make BTC fast, fun, and for everyone with Magic Eden as the #1 BTC native app on-chain.”

Huge News: We're partnering with @buildonspark



Spark enables instant Bitcoin transactions, creating a fast and secure experience for everyone.



— Magic Eden 🪄 (@MagicEden) May 20, 2025

The collaboration between Spark and Magic Eden will officially begin at BitGala on May 26th. At this event, they will host a joint gathering to mark their partnership and engage with the Bitcoin community. This event will also serve as the starting point for further integration, the development of new tools for developers, and expanded opportunities within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

“Spark is a completely agnostic protocol, it’s purpose-built for developers to create the next generation of financial applications,” said the CEO & Co-founder of Lightspark David Marcus. “We’re incredibly excited to see Magic Eden building the future of on-chain Bitcoin DeFi directly on Spark.”