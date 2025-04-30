Semler Scientific Buys Additional $15.7 Million Worth of Bitcoin

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ: SMLR) announced Monday that it purchased 165 bitcoins between April 25 and April 29, 2025, at an average price of $94,931 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

The company funded the acquisition through proceeds from its ongoing at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program.

The latest purchase brings Semler’s total Bitcoin holdings to 3,467 BTC, acquired for an aggregate $306.1 million at an average price of $88,263 per bitcoin. Based on Bitcoin’s current price, the company’s holdings are valued at approximately $330.6 million.

Semler continues to demonstrate strong performance, with a year-to-date BTC yield of 23.8%. The purchase was funded through the company’s recently established $500 million ATM offering program. Between April 25 and April 29, Semler sold 559,000 shares of its common stock, raising approximately $19.5 million in net proceeds after sales commissions.

Semler Scientific began accumulating Bitcoin in May 2024, becoming the second public company in the United States to adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. The company has utilized a combination of equity financing, debt offerings, and operational cash flow to build its Bitcoin position.

The company’s continued Bitcoin accumulation reflects growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset, particularly as regulated investment vehicles like spot Bitcoin ETFs attract significant inflows.