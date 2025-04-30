HomeNEWSSemler Scientific Buys Additional $15.7 Million Worth of Bitcoin
Semler Scientific Buys Additional $15.7 Million Worth of Bitcoin

Healthcare technology company Semler Scientific has acquired 165 additional bitcoins for $15.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 3,467 BTC with a market value of over $330 million.

By Vivek Sen
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ: SMLR) announced Monday that it purchased 165 bitcoins between April 25 and April 29, 2025, at an average price of $94,931 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

The company funded the acquisition through proceeds from its ongoing at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program.

The latest purchase brings Semler’s total Bitcoin holdings to 3,467 BTC, acquired for an aggregate $306.1 million at an average price of $88,263 per bitcoin. Based on Bitcoin’s current price, the company’s holdings are valued at approximately $330.6 million.

Semler continues to demonstrate strong performance, with a year-to-date BTC yield of 23.8%. The purchase was funded through the company’s recently established $500 million ATM offering program. Between April 25 and April 29, Semler sold 559,000 shares of its common stock, raising approximately $19.5 million in net proceeds after sales commissions.

Semler Scientific began accumulating Bitcoin in May 2024, becoming the second public company in the United States to adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. The company has utilized a combination of equity financing, debt offerings, and operational cash flow to build its Bitcoin position.

The company’s continued Bitcoin accumulation reflects growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset, particularly as regulated investment vehicles like spot Bitcoin ETFs attract significant inflows.

Vivek has been fascinated by Bitcoin since he discovered it in 2016. He also runs a Bitcoin marketing agency, Bitgrow Lab, and he used to work at a Bitcoin VC fund, Lightning Ventures. He loves growth, marketing, startups, and writing. He is an EU news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine.
Established in 2012, Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established source of trustworthy news, information and thought leadership on Bitcoin.

