HomeNEWSMichael Saylor’s Strategy Will Expand Preferred Equity Sale to $2 Billion to...
NEWS

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Will Expand Preferred Equity Sale to $2 Billion to Purchase More Bitcoin

Strategy upsizes its preferred equity offering to fund more Bitcoin purchases, now holding over 3% of all BTC ever mined as investor demand surges.

Oscar Zarraga Perez
By Oscar Zarraga Perez
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Will Expand Preferred Equity Sale to $2 Billion to Purchase More Bitcoin

Strategy, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, increased its preferred equity sale from $500 million to $2 billion, according to a Bloomberg report. The raise escalation reflects strong investor demand as the company continues to raise funds to buy more Bitcoin.

The company, led by Michael Saylor, plans to price its Series A Perpetual Stretch preferred shares at $90 each. This is below their $100 face value and comes with an initial 9 percent dividend.

The deal is set to price the shares on Thursday at noon in New York, with Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Moelis and Company, and TD Securities facilitating the raise. The new preferred shares will rank above common stock and other preferreds like Strike and Stride, but below the older Strife preferreds and convertible bonds.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward additional Bitcoin purchases, in line with Strategy’s ongoing accumulation strategy. According to Bloomberg, “Strategy’s common shares pared early losses to trade roughly flat at $412.31 each on Thursday as of 10:58 a.m. in New York, valuing the company at $115 billion. The stock climbed 42.5% this year through Wednesday’s close.”

Michael Saylor’s Strategy owns over 3% of all Bitcoin ever mined after buying 6,220 BTC for $740 million during the week ending July 20. This brings the company’s total holdings to 607,770 Bitcoin, worth around $72 billion. Strategy has funded its purchases through common and preferred shares, along with debt, since 2020. It remains the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, ahead of firms like BlackRock’s IBIT.

Strategy Acquisitions.

Strategy’s stock has surged over 3,500% since it began buying Bitcoin, while bitcoin itself rose about 1,100%. In comparison, the S&P 500 gained roughly 120% during that time.

Previous article
Semler Scientific Purchases 175 BTC and Launches Public Bitcoin Dashboard
Next article
What Does Scaling Bitcoin Mean? What Are We Scaling?
Oscar Zarraga Perez
Oscar Zarraga Perez
Bitcoin Magazine News Reporter Intern
RELATED ARTICLES
Bitcoin Bitcoin BTC/USD
$0.00
24hr %:
0.0%
24hr High:
$0.00
24hr Low:
$0.00
Error loading data. Check console for details.
VIEW 150+ BITCOIN CHARTS

LATEST NEWS

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Established in 2012, Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established source of trustworthy news, information and thought leadership on Bitcoin.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 BTC INC