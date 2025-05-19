Metaplanet Acquires 1,004 Bitcoin, Raising Total Holdings to 7,800 BTC

Metaplanet, known as Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury company, has announced the acquisition of 1,004 Bitcoin for approximately $104.3 million, at an average price of around $103,873 per BTC. This latest purchase brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 7,800 BTC.

Metaplanet started accumulating Bitcoin in April 2024 with about 98 BTC, costing around 1 billion yen. By the end of 2024, they had increased their holdings to nearly 1,762 BTC with a cost basis of about 20.9 billion yen. After officially launching their Bitcoin Treasury Operations on December 18, 2024, the company rapidly expanded their Bitcoin holdings, reaching 7,800 BTC by May 19, 2025. This growth was funded through capital market activities and operating income, increasing their total cost basis to over 105 billion yen.

BTC holdings have exploded, up 3.9x year-to-date with over 5,000 BTC added in 2025 alone. Since switching to a Bitcoin-focused strategy, Metaplanet has seen its BTC net asset value grow by 103.1x and its market cap by 138.1x.

Over the past 30 days alone, Metaplanet has added 3,275 BTC, aggressively expanding its Bitcoin treasury amid a 189.1% year-to-date yield on Bitcoin. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy has delivered significant returns for shareholders, with BTC Yield reaching 47.8% quarter-to-date. Since July 2024, the firm has reported quarterly BTC Yields of 41.7%, 309.8%, 95.6%, and 47.8%, driving strong Bitcoin-based performance even amid capital market activities and dilution from share issuances.

Metaplanet also posted its best quarter yet. In Q1 FY2025, revenue hit ¥877 million (up 8% quarter-over-quarter), and operating profit hit a record ¥593 million (up 11%). Total assets jumped 81% to ¥55.0 billion, and net assets surged 197% to ¥50.4 billion.

Even though Bitcoin’s price dip at the end of March caused a ¥7.4 billion valuation loss, the company bounced back fast. As of May 12, it reported ¥13.5 billion in unrealized gains thanks to the market rebound. Net income for the quarter came in at ¥5.0 billion, and core operations stayed strong.

“Guided by this conviction, we pivoted in 2024 to become Japan’s first dedicated Bitcoin Treasury Company,” said Metaplanet’s management in its Q1 earnings presentation. “In Q1 2025, we launched—and have already executed 87% of—a two-year, ¥116 billion “moving-strike” warrant program: the largest and lowest-cost equity financing of its kind ever placed in Japan.”