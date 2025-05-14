Majority of UK Bitcoin Users Have Never Sold, CoinCorner Report Shows 

A new report from CoinCorner reveals that most UK Bitcoin investors are playing the long game. According to its 2024 UK Customer Report based on a sample of 2,000 users, 51% of customers have never sold their Bitcoin. Instead, they’re consistently buying in small amounts, embracing the HODL strategy.

“The 2024 Bitcoin analysis revealed that our sample tended to buy in small, frequent amounts and sell in larger, more significant transactions, strategically reacting to Bitcoin’s price movement,” the report explains.

On average, users bought £412 worth of Bitcoin per transaction, with some starting as low as £5. Meanwhile, the average sell was £5,513 (10x higher) indicating that customers are accumulating on a regular basis and only selling during strong price surges. This behavior aligned closely with Bitcoin’s market highs in 2024.

A staggering 86% of all transactions were buys, reinforcing the accumulation trend. Even more telling: 88% of customers bought more than once, and 51% have been buying Bitcoin for over three years.

Demographics in the report also challenge stereotypes. Instead of the usual young, risk-driven image of crypto traders, 56% of CoinCorner users fall within the 35–54 age range. The report notes, “This suggests CoinCorner… attracts a more mature and financially established user base.”

Regionally, London led both in user count and total transaction volume, likely due to higher average savings in the capital. Male users made up 86% of the sample, and those working in IT held the largest portion of Bitcoin, while retirees recorded the highest overall transactional volume.

At the end of 2024, 97% of users who had only bought and sold Bitcoin through CoinCorner were in profit. This result underscores how long-term engagement and strategic buying patterns are paying off. Even among smaller investors (56% of whom held under £1,000) conviction remains strong. In the chart below, you can see the results over the last seven years.

As Bitcoin adoption grows in the UK, CoinCorner’s data shows that investors are treating it more like digital gold than a get-rich-quick scheme. “These insights reinforce Bitcoin’s evolving role in the financial landscape,” the report concludes, “balancing steady accumulation with active, strategic engagement.”