At Bitcoin 2025, top U.S. lawmakers and Coinbase’s Chief Policy Officer discussed the U.S. government’s shifting tone on Bitcoin, strategic reserves, regulatory frameworks, and legislation—all pointing toward a bullish future for digital assets.

In a panel moderated by Grant McCarty, Co-President of the Bitcoin Policy Institute, the Bitcoin 2025 Conference saw a major spotlight on U.S. policy shifts surrounding digital assets. U.S. Representatives Byron Donalds and Bryan Steil were joined by Faryar Shirzad, Chief Policy Officer at Coinbase, to highlight what they described as a watershed moment for Bitcoin in Washington.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 US Congressman Byron Donalds says he's voting for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act 🙌



"Bitcoin has proven to be a holder of value" pic.twitter.com/NuQlZ26Lmy — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 27, 2025

“What the president and his team are doing is choosing to step into the digital assets marketplace,” said Byron Donalds. “Bitcoin is a key asset because it has demonstrated to be a holder of value outside of fiat currency and central banking.” Donalds emphasized that President Trump is taking the long view—strategically recognizing Bitcoin’s role in a national reserve capacity.

Bryan Steil pointed to Trump’s media magnetism and political leverage as the driver behind recent legislative momentum: “What he’s done is put a spotlight on the exact three bills… giving us the ability to drive forward.” He noted that legislation is difficult to pass, but with executive support, there’s newfound energy and opportunity to cross the finish line.

Shirzad echoed that sentiment: “The tone from the top point is exactly what Donald Trump has showed us… He wants a market structure built. He wants a much more strategic approach.” Coinbase, Shirzad added, sees the impact firsthand—legislators now recognize the need to support innovation rather than stifle it.

Donalds added: “If you talk to any business owner in the world, the number one thing they desire more than anything else is certainty and consistency.” That, he said, is what will turn Bitcoin into a trillion-dollar industry in the U.S., instead of one bogged down by regulatory ambiguity and legal overhead.

On the regulatory front, Steil noted: “Under the Biden administration, policy was being developed through enforcement actions. Bitcoin is decentralized and should be treated as a commodity.” Shirzad agreed, pushing for “regulatory therapy” to unleash billions still sidelined.

McCarty closed with mention of the Blockchain Regulatory Clarity Act—legislation that would protect open-source developers from rogue regulatory action: “It allows developers to operate without being punished.”

Donalds summed it up: “There’s only going to be 21 million ever in creation. That can’t be eroded by central banks. A strategic reserve for Bitcoin is critical in my opinion for the United States.”