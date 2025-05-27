Donald Trump Jr. Unveils $2.5B Bitcoin Push: “We’re Going to the Moon” 

In an interview at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference today, Rumble Founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski sat down with Don Trump Jr. to talk free speech, Bitcoin, and a seismic shift in the financial system—fueled by the current administration’s pro-crypto stance.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Donald Trump Jr. said the flood gates are opening for #Bitcoin 🚀 pic.twitter.com/fAq4mGyJGA — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 28, 2025

“I wasn’t an early adopter like so many people in the room who were here in 2012,” Trump Jr. admitted. “We were real estate guys. Finance was always easy for us.”

Trump Jr. revealed that TMTG and Truth Social are forming a Bitcoin treasury to the tune of $2.5 billion—a move he called “a pretty big deal.” The announcement comes alongside new partnerships, including one with mining giant Hut 8, and the launch of a new group focused on building American Bitcoin reserves.

“We’re seriously on crypto—we’re seriously on Bitcoin,” Trump Jr. emphasized. “We’re in three major deals. I believe we’re at the beginning of what will be the future of finance. And the opportunity is massive.”

Chris Pavlovski agreed: “We weren’t a Bitcoin company to start off with—we were a free speech company. But I almost think we’re at that ‘all of a sudden’ moment. The floodgates are opening.”

Donald Trump Jr. at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas

The pair drew comparisons between Bitcoin and Rumble, describing both as targets of relentless media and regulatory pressure. “Bitcoin has had things thrown at it—laws, attacks,” said Pavlovski. “Same with Rumble. But we’re in an environment now where the administration is extremely pro-crypto and pro-Bitcoin.”

“The latest adopters are going to fare the worst,” Trump Jr. warned. “It’s the future of finance. I’m so excited to see the administration stepping up.”

Rumble’s Bitcoin strategy, including its move to build reserves, was directly inspired by this shift. “It gave me all kinds of confidence that the administration would do all the right things,” Pavlovski said.

“Trump gets this stuff. He gets it quick,” Trump Jr. closed. “We’re going to the moon, guys. Stay in. Stay strong.”