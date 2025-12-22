JPMorgan Chase is weighing whether to offer bitcoin trading services to institutional clients, according to a Bloomberg report citing a person familiar with the matter.

The largest U.S. bank by assets is assessing potential products that could include spot bitcoin trading and derivatives within its markets division. The discussions remain preliminary, and no decision has been made to launch the services, the report said.

Any move would depend on several factors, including client demand, internal risk assessments, and whether the bank can structure offerings that fit within existing regulatory frameworks. JPMorgan has not commented publicly on the report.

The internal review reflects growing interest among large investors for access to digital asset markets through established financial institutions. Hedge funds, asset managers, and pension funds increasingly seek trading venues that align with their compliance, governance, and execution requirements.

Institutional clients often prioritize balance sheet strength, operational resilience, and regulated market access when trading new asset classes. For some firms, those requirements narrow the range of acceptable counterparties, even as liquidity in crypto markets has expanded.

Scott Lucas, who leads digital assets for JPMorgan’s markets division, said in an interview earlier this year that the bank planned to pursue trading activities tied to digital assets but did not intend to provide custody services. That approach would mirror how some banks engage with commodities and other non-traditional assets.

JPMorgan analysts also recently said that bitcoin appears cheap relative to gold after a sharp October sell-off, with strategists pointing to upside potential toward $170,000.

JPMorgan is pivoting on bitcoin

The bank’s interest comes as regulatory conditions in the U.S. begin to shift. Market participants expect progress on federal digital asset legislation, while banking regulators have recently clarified that federally chartered banks may act as intermediaries in certain crypto-related activities.

JPMorgan has expanded its engagement with blockchain technology over the past several years without embracing cryptocurrencies as a core asset class. The bank has worked on tokenization, on-chain settlement, and distributed ledger infrastructure.

Earlier this year, it arranged the issuance and settlement of a short-term bond for Galaxy Digital using the Solana network.

The firm has also said it plans to allow institutional clients to use bitcoin and ether as collateral in lending arrangements, a step that acknowledges demand without committing to proprietary exposure.

A move into bitcoin trading would mark a further shift in tone for JPMorgan and its chief executive, Jamie Dimon, who has long criticized bitcoin while maintaining that clients should be free to make their own investment decisions.

JPMorgan would not be alone among global banks reassessing crypto markets. Standard Chartered has launched spot trading for bitcoin and ether through its U.K. operations, while Goldman Sachs continues to operate a crypto derivatives desk.