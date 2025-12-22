Ghana has legalized bitcoin and crypto trading after parliament passed the Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill, 2025, ending years of regulatory uncertainty around digital assets in the West African nation.

The law establishes a formal framework for licensing, supervising, and regulating crypto-related businesses, according to Bloomberg reporting.

It also grants the Bank of Ghana authority to oversee the sector, with a focus on consumer protection, financial stability, and risk management.

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama announced the development over the weekend in Accra, saying the legislation brings crypto activity “within clear, accountable, and well-governed boundaries.”

Under the new framework, individuals will no longer face arrest or legal risk for trading cryptocurrency. However, companies offering digital asset services must now obtain licenses, comply with reporting requirements, and submit to ongoing supervision, according to reports.

Operators that fail to meet standards may face sanctions or closure.

The central bank said the move responds to concerns about fraud, money laundering, and misuse of customer funds, while recognizing the scale of adoption in the country.

Ghanaians are starting to use crypto

Officials estimate that nearly 3 million Ghanaians — about 17% of the adult population — have engaged in cryptocurrency transactions.

Crypto transactions in Ghana reached roughly $3 billion in the year through June 2024, according to estimates by Web3 Africa Group. While smaller than Nigeria’s market, the figure highlights the growing role of digital assets in everyday commerce, remittances, and informal finance.

Asiama said regulation would also lower costs for banks, improve customer experience, and support small and medium-sized businesses. He added that a clear rulebook could attract responsible investors, exchanges, and fintech firms that previously avoided Ghana due to legal risk.

The Bank of Ghana said they plan to roll out licensing and supervisory rules in phases during 2026. Existing virtual asset service providers will be required to register and meet compliance standards to continue operating.

Officials said lessons from the 2022 global crypto market downturn influenced the legislation, particularly the need for safeguards against systemic risk and weak oversight.

Ghana joins a growing list of African countries moving toward formal crypto regulation as adoption accelerates across the continent.

Policymakers say the goal is not to ban digital assets, but to ensure their growth does not undermine monetary policy or financial stability.