Eric Trump Said Everybody Wants Bitcoin. Everybody is Buying Bitcoin

At the 2025 Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, the Executive Chairman & Board Member of American Bitcoin Mike Ho, the CEO of American Bitcoin Matt Prusak, the founder of Altcoin Daily Aaron Arnold, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump discussed the future of Bitcoin and their views.

Eric Trump started the panel by saying, “we are bringing Bitcoin to America and America is going to win the crypto revolution.”

Donald continued by mentioning the $2.5 billion bitcoin treasury.

“All the announcement yesterday, True Social and TMTG committing $2.5 billion to a bitcoin treasury,” stated Trump Jr. “Then the trifecta of crypto you have is what we are doing with the world liberty and USD1 from a DeFi platform. We are very long crypto.”

Eric talked about how all the world wants Bitcoin and that most companies are having problems when buying Bitcoin because there is a lot of demand and not as much supply.

“Everybody wants Bitcoin. Everybody is buying Bitcoin,” Eric stated.

“The whole system is broken and now all of the sudden you have crypto which solves all the problems,” commented Eric. “It makes everything cheaper, it makes everything faster, it makes it safer, it makes it more transparent. It makes the whole system more functional.“

Mike Ho explained his view of the volatility of Bitcoin and how it benefits everybody.

“We see Bitcoin mining as just the foundational layer of being able to accumulate more creative Bitcoin for our shareholders at a discount to what the market can buy Bitcoin for,” commented Ho. “Then there is a value in the volatility of the stock. Usually volatility carries a negative connotation, but in here it’s the volatility that allows us to raise very low cost converts to even accelerate accumulation of Bitcoin.”

Matt Prusak mentioned how they are stacking sats and accumulating as much Bitcoin as they can.

“We are looking for ways to accumulate as much Bitcoin as fast as possible,” said Prusak. “We are stacking sats for our mining operations. We are going to stack sats for the accumulation.”

They all made predictions of Bitcoin’s end price of this year, Eric said $170,000, Trump Jr between $150,000 and $175,000 and Mike Ho over $200,000. Eric finalized with, “the next 10 years are going to be absolutely parabolical.”