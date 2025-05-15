DDC Enterprise Announces Bitcoin Reserve Strategy, Targets 5,000 BTC Within 36 Months

DDC Enterprise Ltd., a China- and U.S.-based consumer brand and e-commerce company, has announced plans to adopt Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset, targeting the accumulation of 5,000 BTC over the next 36 months. The move, revealed in a shareholder letter today by Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO Norma Chu, positions DDC as one of the first companies in its sector to embrace Bitcoin as part of its core financial strategy.

“I am exceptionally enthusiastic to announce DDC’s Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy, a cornerstone of our long-term value creation plan,” said Chu. “Bitcoin’s unique properties as a store of value and hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty align perfectly with our vision to diversify reserves and enhance shareholder returns.”

The strategy begins with an immediate purchase of 100 BTC, with short-term goals to acquire 500 BTC within six months, still with an overall target to hit 5,000 BTC in 36 months on the agenda. DDC will implement the plan under the guidance of a newly expanded crypto-familiar advisory board and treasury management team, ensuring optimal execution.

“Our team’s relentless focus on operational efficiency and strategic reinvestment has positioned DDC as a leaner, more agile organization, ready to capitalize on emerging opportunities,” Chu said.

The announcement comes after a record-breaking financial year for DDC in 2024. The company reported USD 37.4 million in revenue, representing a 33% year-over-year increase. Gross profit margin improved to 28.4%—up from 25.0% in 2023—thanks to strategic U.S. acquisitions and efficient operations in China. Shareholders’ equity rose 33% to USD 11.3 million, with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments estimated at $23.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

“As founder and CEO, I am more optimistic than ever about DDC’s trajectory,” Chu concluded. “We are not merely adapting to the future; we are shaping it.”